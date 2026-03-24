Virgin River Season 7: These New Characters Are Shaking Things Up

Fans can’t get enough of their favorite small-town romance drama, Virgin River, which is why the series has officially entered its seventh season. While many shows struggle to make it past a pilot, this Netflix hit has cultivated a fiercely loyal fanbase that continues to grow with every unexpected twist and turn.

The latest season features a blend of beloved residents and intriguing newcomers.

Here is the rundown of who is starring in season 7 of the Netflix phenomenon.

The Returning Favorites Getty Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe It wouldn’t be Virgin River without the heart of the show, Alexandra Breckenridge. She returns as Mel Monroe, navigating the complexities of her new life on the farm. Fans have been eager to see how Mel balances her clinical work with her personal growth this season.

Getty Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan Martin Henderson is back as the rugged and reliable Jack Sheridan. Following the emotional milestones of the previous season, viewers are finally seeing what "happily ever after" looks like for Jack and Mel—though in this town, peace rarely lasts for long.

IMDB Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon "Doc" Mullins The Animal House alum returns as the town’s cornerstone medical professional. This season, Doc faces one of his toughest challenges yet as he defends his clinic and his legacy against outside interference.

IMDB Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea Annette O’Toole continues her unforgettable performance as the formidable Mayor Hope McCrea. Her role remains as dynamic as ever as she navigates her complicated health journey and her enduring, yet often tumultuous, relationship with Doc.

Fresh Faces in Town Getty Sara Canning as Victoria A major addition this season is Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries), who joins the cast as Victoria. A former police officer turned medical board investigator, Victoria arrives in town to look into Doc’s practice—but she might find more than just professional ties in Virgin River.

Getty Austin Nichols as Dr. Eli Kelly Austin Nichols (One Tree Hill) joins the ensemble as Dr. Eli Kelly, a person from Mel’s past. His arrival brings a wave of nostalgia and potential tension as Mel and Jack navigate their new chapter.

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