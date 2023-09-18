Here's Everything We Know About The CW's New Cozy Drama, "Sullivan's Crossing"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Once you start lighting fall candles, grabbing fluffy blankets, and baking banana bread, you might as well invest in a flashing neon sign that reads "It's Gilmore Girls Season." The cozy drama has everything we're looking for once the weather turns chilly: a small town, deep relationships, and wacky traditions that make you want to hop inside your screen and live in Stars Hollow with Rory, Lorelai, and Lane.
While we're rewatching GG for the [insert crazy number because we've lost count] time, we've also always got our eyes peeled for new TV shows. The CW's new family drama, Sullivan's Crossing, is perfect for Gilmore Girls fans — and not only because it features two of the same actors. Here's everything we know about the new series.
What's the story of Sullivan's Crossing?
Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) is a Boston neurosurgeon who's got it all. But when her business partner is indicted for fraud, Maggie is charged with negligence and decides to move back to Sullivan's Crossing. Not only is she swapping the big city for a rustic campground, but she's also connecting with her estranged father Sully (Scott Patterson) and with Cal (Chad Michael Murray), a handsome newcomer who's been helping her dad since she left. With the coastal town as her new homebase, Maggie has to clear her reputation, and confront the painful parts of her past.
Who's in the cast?
In addition to Scott Patterson as Sully and Chad Michael Murray as Cal (who we love as Luke and Tristan, respectively, on Gilmore Girls!!), Morgan Kohan stars as Maggie, Sullivan's Crossing stars Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear and Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear.
When can I watch Sullivan's Crossing?
The show is premiering on The CW October 4 at 8pm eastern time. but considering it already premiered in Canada, you can also create an account with CTV and watch it before it hits American television.
How many episodes of Sullivan's Crossing are there?
Season one of Sullivan's Crossing will have 10 episodes. The series premieres October 4 and is set to have its finale on December 6.
Will there be a season 2 of Sullivan's Crossing?
Yes! In June 2023, CTV and The CW renewed Sullivan's Crossing for season 2.
Where is Sullivan's Crossing filmed?
The first season of Sullivan's Crossing began filming in June of 2022 at Shubie Park in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Shubie Park features a green space and trails, but since it borders Lake Charles, it also features a beach area. Canada is a huge filming location, and has seen shows like Riverdale, The Flash, The Good Doctor, Chesapeake Shores, and Virgin River!
Is Sullivan's Crossing a spin off of Virgin River?
Sullivan's Crossing is based on the book series of the same name, written by Robyn Carr. Carr also wrote the Virgin River novels! So while this new series might not be a direct spin off of Virgin River, it is definitely safe to assume they exist in the same universe. The show is also executive produced by Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry, the team behind Virgin River.
All images via The CW/YouTube
