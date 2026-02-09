Mel and Jack’s Honeymoon: First 'Virgin River' Season 7 Trailer Teases Challenges Ahead for the Newlyweds

Virgin River season 7 is almost here, and we finally have a new trailer! The seventh season is a huge deal because that makes Virgin River the longest-running Netflix drama ever, and after so many Netflix cancellations, it's exciting to see a show (especially one that's so feel-good) break that Netflix cancellation curse! And showrunner Patrick Sean Smith promises, “There’s a lot more to go here with these characters" (via Tudum).

Season 6 saw Mel and Jack finally tie the knot (and after we've been waiting for them to say "I do" for literally six years, this wedding was my most-anticipated scene), but the ceremony is just beginning for this cozy TV show.

Here's everything you need to know about Virgin River season 7, coming to Netflix in March 2026.

The latest update on 'Virgin River' season 7. The Virgin River season 7 trailer dropped on February 9, and it teases a lot of ups and downs for all our favorite characters: Mel and Jack are planning to adopt a baby, but it's not quite the smooth sailing they're hoping for. Doc is dealing with a little bit of relationship drama of his own, while Lizzie is putting on a brave face...but isn't being totally honest.

Is there a Virgin River season 7 release date? Netflix Virgin River season 7 is coming to Netflix on March 12, 2026. "There is a lot going on this year for Netflix," Alexandra Breckenridge adds in the EW interview. "The finale of Stranger Things as a series is going to be a big deal. If I was an intelligent person, guessing, I would say I wouldn't roll Virgin River out until the new year." Check and check.

What has the cast said about Virgin River season 7? Netflix The biggest question surrounding the end of Virgin River season 6 is what made Jack gasp when he went to check on Charmaine and the twins. "I do know [what makes him gasp]," Alexandra Breckenridge tells EW. "But I can't tell you. It's too big of a thing. I couldn't possibly." "The storyline with Marley and the baby does not disappear in season 7," she adds. "It's pretty heavily featured. I can't tell you what happens with it, but I can tell you that it doesn't disappear. It's still there, and it's something that me and Jack have to navigate through. It brings stuff up, of course."

Is Virgin River going to have a season 7? Yes, we're getting a Virgin River season 7! The new installment will follow Mel and Jack after their wedding day, and Patrick Sean Smith says season 7 will “explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.” But don't worry hopeless romantics, we don't have to worry about whether Mel and Jack are endgame. “I can’t imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up,” Patrick continues. “It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship? Especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens. I think Alex and Martin play all of those [moments so well], it’s just resting on emotional stakes as opposed to will they, won’t they.”

Who is leaving Virgin River season 7? Netflix Mark Ghanimé won't return as Cameron in Virgin River season 7 — at least, not as a series regular. "He will always be a part of the world, and I would love to see his character back, but he won’t be a series regular in Season 7, unfortunately," Patrick Sean Smith told TV Line.

We'll see Annette O'Toole as Hope, Tim Matheson as Doc, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Kandyse McClure as Kaia, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, and Kai Bradbury as Denny. "Especially with Hope and Doc, getting to tell love stories between two people at that age is something that television never does," Patrick says. "Or if they do, it's for comic relief or something. So the more that we get to grow those characters and dig into them, it just feels special. It feels like nothing else anybody is doing on television." The Virgin River season 7 cast includes: Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

This post has been updated.