Loved 'Virgin River'? These 8 Small-Town Dramas Are Your Next Secret Obsession

Virgin River is the ultimate comfort binge, since it ties in passionate romance with small-town charisma. If you're looking for something equally cozy and moving, here are our favorite Virgin River-adjacent shows and movies to watch, whether it’s heartfelt love stories, tight-knit communities, or just the kind of drama that feels like a warm blanket.

Here are 8 small-town dramas if you loved Virgin River.

Along For The Ride If your go-to guilty pleasure genre is "small-town romance," look no further than Along For The Ride. The film follows a mousy bookworm named Auden, who is swept away by the mischievous spirit brought on by Eli, who teaches her how to "live" after a lifetime of hiding behind books. We love a manic pixie dream boy narrative.

Bridgerton, Seasons 1-4 The forbidden romance. The opulent settings. The will-they-won't-they tension. What more could you possibly ask for in a period drama? If you haven't streamed Bridgerton yet, you're in for the most swoon-worthy experience. Grab your tea and crumpets, because it's about to get regal up in here.

Firefly Lane Based on the best-selling novel by Kristen Hannah, Firefly Lane tells the heartwarming story of best friends Tully and Kate, who go through the trials and tribulations of life together. If you’re in the mood for a good cry, this is for you.

Gilmore Girls Sure, you've already binged it ten million times... but why not go for ten million and one? There's something about the Stars Hollow universe that never, ever gets old. Come on. You know you want to.

Sweet Magnolias Here’s another small-town comfort show when you’re in the mood for drama and sheer coziness. It's full of Southern charm, tight-knit friendships, and a bit of romantic tension to keep it even more interesting.

Ginny and Georgia Ginny and Georgia is a bit like Gilmore Girls meets Breaking Bad, which is precisely why we love it so much. It's equal parts heartfelt and chaotic, so if you want a mix of laughs and tears, be sure to check out this Netflix fan-favorite.

Emily in Paris The drama! The outfits! The Parisian views! Could life get any more fabulous? While people love to dogpile on this series for being a bit silly and unrealistic, we're sometimes in deep need of good old fluffy escapism. Perfect to watch while curling up at the end of a long day with a glass of red wine and some French pastries. C'est le paradis!

Ransom Canyon Care to get lost in the heart of Western culture? If so, Ransom Canyon is your new weekend obsession. The romantic tension between the leading love interests is palpable, and the small-town secrets are rife with scandal. It's a satisfying watch, especially for fans of Virgin River who want to scope out the most similar show they can find. Which TV show or movie will you be binge-watching next?

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