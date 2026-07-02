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There's a new sports romance in town.

Meet the New 'Boys of Tommen' Cast: A New Prime Video Romance Show For 'Off-Campus' Lovers

new boys of tommen cast
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jul 02, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Move over Off-Campus, there's a new sports romance show in town: Boys of Tommen. (Just kidding, y'all know I love the fandom surrounding Off-Campus. Here's the latest news on season 2!). Boys of Tommen is all about rugby star Johnny Kavanagh (Conor Sánchez) who finds himself drawn to a shy new girl named Shannon Lynch (Nancy Surridge).

This show (based on the books by Chloe Walsh) has everything from forbidden love to secrets to major romance, and we just got some brand new cast additions.

Meet the new Boys of Tommen cast before the show premieres on Prime Video.

​Amelia May as Claire Biggs

\u200bAmelia May as Claire Biggs

Prime Video

Amelia May will play Claire Biggs, Hughie's younger sister and Shannon's best friend. She's a super sweet member of the friend group and is basically like a walking ray of sunshine.

​John Hewson as Gerard Gibson

\u200bJohn Hewson as Gerard Gibson

Prime Video

We'll also see John Hewson as Gerard Gibson, who also happens to be Johnny's best friend. There's definitely something between him and Claire, and we'll have to see how the show unfolds.

Indy Lewis as Lizzie Young

Indy Lewis as Lizzie Young

Prime Video

Indy Lewis stars as Lizzie Young, one of Shannon's best friends and Claire's ex-best friend. She has a pretty big temper, but she's much more than meets the eye.

Alex Dunne as Hugh Biggs

Alex Dunne as Hugh Biggs

Prime Video

Alex Dunne stars in the Boys of Tommen cast as Hugh Biggs, Lizzie's ex and Claire's older brother. He's comforting, kind, and dependable.

​Dixie Egerickx as Katie Wilmot

\u200bDixie Egerickx as Katie Wilmot

Prime Video

Dixie Egerickx stars as Katie Wilmot, a super sweet (and sometimes awkward) member of the friend group.

​ Daisy Jacob as Bella Wilkinson

\u200b Daisy Jacob as Bella Wilkinson

Prime Video

We'll also see Daisy Jacob as Bella Wilkinson, a Tommen College student who is very angry about Shannon and Johnny's relationship.

​Jonathan Heed as Cormac Ryan

\u200bJonathan Heed as Cormac Ryan

Prime Video

The Boys of Tommen cast also includes Jonathan Heed as Cormac Ryan, who's seemingly transformed from someone nice into an enemy.

Cathal Ó Síocháin as Ronan McGarry

Cathal \u00d3 S\u00edoch\u00e1in as Ronan McGarry

Prime Video

Cathal Ó Síocháin stars as Ronan McGarry, another rugby student on the team.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more Boys of Tommen news.

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