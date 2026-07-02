Move over Off-Campus, there's a new sports romance show in town: Boys of Tommen. (Just kidding, y'all know I love the fandom surrounding Off-Campus. Here's the latest news on season 2!). Boys of Tommen is all about rugby star Johnny Kavanagh (Conor Sánchez) who finds himself drawn to a shy new girl named Shannon Lynch (Nancy Surridge).

This show (based on the books by Chloe Walsh) has everything from forbidden love to secrets to major romance, and we just got some brand new cast additions.

Meet the new Boys of Tommen cast before the show premieres on Prime Video.

​Amelia May as Claire Biggs Prime Video Amelia May will play Claire Biggs, Hughie's younger sister and Shannon's best friend. She's a super sweet member of the friend group and is basically like a walking ray of sunshine.

​John Hewson as Gerard Gibson Prime Video We'll also see John Hewson as Gerard Gibson, who also happens to be Johnny's best friend. There's definitely something between him and Claire, and we'll have to see how the show unfolds.

Indy Lewis as Lizzie Young Prime Video Indy Lewis stars as Lizzie Young, one of Shannon's best friends and Claire's ex-best friend. She has a pretty big temper, but she's much more than meets the eye.

Alex Dunne as Hugh Biggs Prime Video Alex Dunne stars in the Boys of Tommen cast as Hugh Biggs, Lizzie's ex and Claire's older brother. He's comforting, kind, and dependable.

​Dixie Egerickx as Katie Wilmot Prime Video Dixie Egerickx stars as Katie Wilmot, a super sweet (and sometimes awkward) member of the friend group.

​ Daisy Jacob as Bella Wilkinson Prime Video We'll also see Daisy Jacob as Bella Wilkinson, a Tommen College student who is very angry about Shannon and Johnny's relationship.

​Jonathan Heed as Cormac Ryan Prime Video The Boys of Tommen cast also includes Jonathan Heed as Cormac Ryan, who's seemingly transformed from someone nice into an enemy.

Cathal Ó Síocháin as Ronan McGarry Prime Video Cathal Ó Síocháin stars as Ronan McGarry, another rugby student on the team.

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