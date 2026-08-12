Back-to-school season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to swap swimsuits and flip-flops for cozy, colorful everyday wear. Between carpools and packed lunches, shopping for school clothes can feel like a chore. To make things easier, we've rounded up adorable, playground-approved styles that kids will actually want to wear. Say goodbye to fussy, formal outfits and hello to fun, comfortable fashion built for the school year, and weekends!

Check out these 15 cute and affordable styles for back to school!

Athleta Girl Athleta Girl Elation Low Rise Crop Flood Girls just wanna have fun...on the playground, the field, the court, etc. These cropped bottoms deliver buttery-soft fabric from morning homeroom straight to the playground.

Tea Collection Tea Collection Cargo Pocket Joggers What I love about this brand is that the clothes last for more than a season for a good price and ethically sourced – clothes are comfortable too!

Hanna Andersson Hanna Andersson French Terry Sweatshirt This French Terry knit comes in a slew of patterns for both boys and girls. Perfect year-round, it gets softer with every wash.

Old Navy Old Navy Ultra Baggy Pull-On Cargo Pants These roomy pull-on cargos offer an easy elastic waistband for quick morning changes and plenty of pocket space for recess gear.

H&M H&M Printed Wide Leg Jeans Match your wide leg denim with hers! These come in cute prints, including Hello Kitty, and are totally comfy for all-day play.

Mango Kids Mango Kids Striped Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt Stripes add a playfulness to the everyday sweatshirt kids can throw on and toss off as the temps allow.

Old Navy Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft Skort This playful lavender skort is the ultimate transition piece, perfect for the classroom and right on through after-school practice.

Target Cat & Jack Relaxed Fit Pull-On Fleece Jogger Sweatpants Sweatpants are also a key trend they'll want to live in all school year long. They're versatile and comfy!

Target Cat & Jack Short Sleeve 100% Cotton Classic Fit T-Shirt Tees are essential throughout the year, and this 100 percent cotton one is so soft and affordable!

Target Cat & Jack Girls' Pointelle Open Cardigan Cute in a trendy pointelle knit, this layering piece is so stylish you'll wish it came in adult sizes too!

Target Cat & Jack French Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt Layer on the cozy style with this crewneck for little ones. Made from soft french terry, it delivers lightweight warmth for chilly classrooms without slowing them down at recess.

Target Cat & Jack Denim Wrap Skort with Built-in Shorts Denim skorts are an absolute fall staple. Offering the cute look of a skirt with the built-in comfort and coverage of shorts, they're wonderfully versatile for school days and weekend fun.

H&M H&M 3-Pack Brushed-Inside Sweatshirts A true fall essential, this versatile three-pack delivers cozy, brushed-inside warmth that's ideal for busy school days and laid-back weekends alike.

Zara Kids Zara Kids Plain Hoodie Hoodies are an absolute must for fall's finicky weather, and this plain Zara Kids version delivers cool style and everyday cozy comfort.

Target art class Wide Leg Fleece Sweatpant Swap stiff denim for ultimate comfort with these cozy, wide-leg fleece pants. They bring a trendy, relaxed silhouette to the classroom while keeping recess completely unrestricted.

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