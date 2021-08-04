25 Back-To-School Clothes That Are Adorable & Affordable
Kids are heading back to the classroom soon and if you're a parent we hear your sigh of relief. While we're not completely in the clear when it comes to Covid-19 (masks indoors are likely a new school rule), it feels good knowing that in-person learning *and* socializing are back on. For younger kids, pre-pandemic life is a blur and back to school clothes is something of a novelty. Still, we're excited to shop for cute kids clothes again. Bring on the trends and adorable fall fashions with these 25 pieces to add to their 2021 school year wardrobe.
H&M Corduroy Treggings ($10)
Tea Collection Rainbow Sweater ($55)
This versatile rainbow cotton sweater is perfectly paired with skirts, pants, and dresses. Consider it your kid's fall staple sweater.
Mango Kids Floral-Print Flared Dress ($23, was $50)
Go from school to special occasions in this darling dress we also wouldn't mind adding to our adult closets.
Tea Collection Twill Pants ($42)
Pull-on twill pants add a dressed-up look while the cotton stretch keeps kids at play.
H&M Sneakers ($25)
Oxford-weave fabric with faux suede elevate your kids go-to sneaker for fall.
BISBY Pippa Jumper ($48)
We never met a fall jumper we didn't like - they're a great transition piece from late summer through fall. Just add tights!
H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan ($13)
This gender-neutral cardi is the perfect layer for chilly fall mornings.
Zara Weekend Fit Pants ($28)
Comfy yet stylish drawstring pants are pretty in pink and perfect for any day.
H&M Ruffled Collar Dress ($25)
Do they have this organic cotton dress in adult size, pretty please?
Piccolina Kids Hooded Raincoat ($35)
Bring on the muddy puddles! This adorable hooded raincoat with pockets is water resistant and totally cute.
Piccolina Kids Kamala Harris Short Sleeve Trailblazer Tee ($20, was 28)
Teach your future leader some modern history with a tee that honors Vice President Kamala Harris, illustrated by artist Shreya Gupta.
Zara Denim Trucker Jacket ($36)
This versatile fall staple is perfect for school and weekends.
Hanna Andersson Print Slim Leggings ($24, was $30)
Cotton knit leggings with just-the-right fit come in a slew of prints for any day of the week.
Tea Collection Peter Pan Collar Dress ($39)
We love the classic Peter Pan collar, especially on littles. This everyday dress is also sporty enough for recess and P.E.
State Bags Mini Kane ($75)These mini State Bags can fit an 11" laptop, an iPad, and a lunchbox in the main compartment, as well as pens, keys, and other small essentials in the front pocket. While pricier than other backpacks these stylish bags are made to last. Plus, for every bag purchased, STATE supports American children and families in need by donating fully-packed backpacks.
Mango Kids Elbow Cashmere Cotton Sweater ($16, was $30)
This gender-neutral sweater in cashmere cotton is super soft and super inexpensive too!
BROTHERS & SISTERS Gingham Check Cotton Shirt ($13, was $26)
Every back to school wardrobe should include a button-down shirt for everything from a regular day at school to dressier times.
MUM & ME Faux Leather Jacket ($16, was $60)
Too cool for school? Nah, but an edgy biker jacket is just fun to wear.
Sweet Wink Apple Clip ($11)
Get your kiddo in the school mood with this red glitter apple, so cute!
Cat & Jack Girls' Button Detail Skirt ($15)
This sweet button-front skirt (with pockets!) made in 100% cotton is also 100% adorable.
Cat & Jack Boys' Stretch Straight Fit Jean ($10)
Here's another staple for your kid's wardrobe at an affordable price, plus you can return to Target up to one year if they don't last.
Summer in May Socks ($14)
Socks have become a fashion staple and these give everything from sandals to booties a retro vibe.
Mango Kids Lace Up Sneakers ($36)
These sustainably made sneaks are cute for fall and practical for the playground.
Sweet Wink First Day of School Shirt ($25)
Celebrate the first day back in a while (that is, if you've been distance learning since 2020) with this graphic indigo tee that says it all.
Gap Kids Contour Mask with Filter Pocket ($18/3-pack)
Finally, don't forget a fresh set of masks to keep kids safe and comfortable.
Share your back to school fashions with us @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.