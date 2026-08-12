From Better Than the Movies to Fourth Wing, page-to-screen adaptations are taking over, and the latest news is a major win for romance fans. If you haven't seen it all over BookTok lately, Victoria Wilder’s Bourbon Boys series has been one of the buzziest romantic suspense franchises around, and it's officially headed to television.

Amazon MGM Studios has teamed up with Sylvester Stallone's Balboa Productions and Sophia Stallone's Callisto Media to adapt Bourbon & Lies, the first book in the bestselling trilogy, into a star-studded series.

Here's everything we know about the Bourbon & Lies TV show.

What is Bourbon & Lies About? Amazon, VictoriaWilder.com The novel — and the show it's inspiring — is set in the fictional small town of Fiasco, Kentucky, where former police officer Grant Foxx has traded in his badge for life at his family's distillery. Enter Laney Young, a newcomer trying to keep a low profile and start over. As she takes a job at the Foxx family distillery, she and Grant grow closer, but their romance gets complicated fast: Grant starts uncovering buried lies and unsettling secrets from Laney's past that threaten to blow up everything they've built. It's not just Laney's history that's shrouded in mystery, either — the show is expected to dig into the secrets of Fiasco itself, with Grant and Laney's relationship evolving as they chase down truths that lead them somewhere neither of them expected. Between the secrets, the intriguing relationship, and the distillery of it all, this story really reminds me of Yancy and Ellie from Netflix's Ransom Canyon! The book was a No. 1 Amazon bestseller when it dropped via Bloom Books in 2024, and it's since kicked off a whole franchise. Wilder has sold the series' international rights in more than a dozen countries, and she launched a spinoff series, "The Whiskey Women," this past June with its first title, Rumors & Whiskey.

Who's Involved in the Adaptation? Getty This is very much a family affair for the Stallones. Sylvester Stallone's Balboa Productions is producing alongside Amazon MGM Television. Sophia Stallone is producing through her company, Callisto Media — according to Deadline, she's the one who originally optioned the book for television and brought it to Balboa in the first place, continuing a track record of developing female-led literary adaptations with a genre twist. On the creative side, the series comes from Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin, the showrunners and executive producers behind the first season of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. The pair are serving as both creators and executive producers on Bourbon & Lies, bringing the same blend of tension and dark humor that made their previous show a hit. As for Sylvester Stallone himself, this adds to what's become a pretty packed TV slate for the actor. He currently stars as Dwight Manfredi on Paramount+'s Tulsa King, is set to executive produce and reprise that role in the upcoming spinoff Frisco King, and recently wrapped up the reality series The Family Stallone. No cast, premiere date, or streaming platform details have been announced yet, but given the built-in fanbase from Wilder's bestselling books — and the pedigree behind the camera — Bourbon & Lies is shaping up to be one to watch.

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