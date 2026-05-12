BookTok’s favorite romance novels are making the jump from page to screen, and the lineup is filled with everything from dragon-filled fantasy worlds and messy billionaire drama to cozy rom-coms and cowboy romances. We're so excited that some of the internet’s most beloved love stories are officially getting adapted.

And if there’s one thing romance readers know, it’s that reading the book first always makes the adaptation better. Ahead, the romance books everyone will be talking about long before they hit streaming services and movie theaters.

Scroll for 10 romance books about to be adapted to screen!

Boys of Tommen Series by Chloe Walsh Amazon If you haven’t fallen into the Boys of Tommen universe yet, now’s the time. Set in Ireland, the wildly emotional romance follows rugby star Johnny Kavanagh and Shannon Lynch as they navigate trauma, friendship, and first love in a story that completely wrecked BookTok readers in the best way. Expect all the yearning, heartbreak, and “I’d burn the world down for you” energy romance fans live for. It is incredibly impactful, and a book that will stick with you long after you read it. The series follows different characters going through dark times, so read the trigger warnings. Joey Lynch, you have my heart!

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros amazon Dragons, deadly competitions, and one brooding love interest? Yes, please. Fourth Wing follows Violet Sorrengail as she’s forced into a brutal war college where survival is never guaranteed. Between the enemies-to-lovers tension and nonstop twists, it’s easy to see why the romantasy phenomenon became such a massive hit — and why fans are already obsessed with the upcoming adaptation being produced by Michael B. Jordan. Xaden Riorson is, to this day, my number one book boyfriend.

Better Than The Movies by Lynn Painter Amazon This charming YA romance feels like every beloved rom-com rolled into one perfect book. Hopeless romantic Liz teams up with her annoying next-door neighbor Wes to win over her longtime crush — except things obviously get complicated. Sweet, funny, and full of movie references, it’s the kind of feel-good love story that practically begs for a Netflix adaptation. Netflix, I'm trusting you to get this right! Also, make sure to read the sequel, because I think it's even better than the first!

Powerless Trilogy by Lauren Roberts Amazon This fantasy romance centers on Paedyn Gray, an ordinary girl pretending to be psychic in a kingdom where powers mean everything. Add in a dangerous prince, slow-burn chemistry, a love triangle, and impossible stakes, and you’ve got one of BookTok’s most addictive fantasy series. The romance and angst in this one is everything, and I seriously need to see it on-screen ASAP. Prime Video is set to make this TV show, and I couldn't think of a better match!

Twisted Series by Ana Huang Amazon Ana Huang’s Twisted series is basically the blueprint for the billionaire romance boom on BookTok. Each interconnected standalone follows a different couple, complete with grumpy heroes, forbidden attraction, and enough tension to keep you turning pages until 2 a.m. If you love possessive love interests and high-drama romance, start here before the adaptation frenzy begins. Netflix is making this one a series, with each book following a different couple per season. I can't wait for Ana Huang to take over the adaptation world with all of her books. Ana, please sign me up to be Jules Ambrose!!!

Rose Hill Series by Elsie Silver Amazon Elsie Silver’s Rose Hill books deliver small-town romance at its absolute finest. Packed with swoony cowboys, emotional family dynamics, and chemistry that leaps off the page, the series has become a favorite among readers craving cozy-but-spicy romance. If you’re still obsessed with the cowboy romance trend, these books deserve your attention ASAP. Elsie Silver is always my go-to for a cozy and heart-warming read. This adaptation will be everything to me!

Butcher and Blackbird by Brynne Weaver Amazon Rom-com meets serial killer thriller in this wildly unique dark romance. Butcher & Blackbird follows two rival murderers who form an unexpectedly hilarious and deeply chaotic connection over the years. Somehow gruesome, funny, and weirdly sweet all at once, it’s one of the most original romance reads to hit BookTok in recent years, and I know it will make for an incredible adaptation.

Magnolia Parks Series by Jessa Hastings Amazon Messy rich people, devastating romance, and Gossip Girl-level drama? The Magnolia Parks series has all of it. The books follow London socialite Magnolia and her longtime love BJ as they continuously break each other’s hearts in the most glamorous way possible. Toxic? Maybe. Completely impossible to stop reading? Absolutely. I eat up this rollercoaster of young adult, rich drama. Can't wait to watch this Gossip Girl reincarnation.

The Favorites by Layne Fargo Amazon This intense, angsty, and emotionally messy romance follows two competitive ice dancers whose chemistry on and off the rink makes them impossible to look away from. The Favorites blends obsession, ambition, and complicated love into a story that feels tailor-made for a dramatic streaming adaptation. Think Daisy Jones & The Six, but on ice at the Olympics.

First-Time Caller by B.K. Borrison Amazon Inspired by Sleepless in Seattle, B.K. Borison is bringing her signature cozy romance energy to the big screen with First-Time Caller, a nostalgic love story. The book follows Lucie Stone, a single mom whose daughter secretly calls into a relationship advice radio show asking for help finding her mom love. Enter Aiden Valentine, the charming radio host who unexpectedly becomes part of Lucie’s life off-air, too. This book gives early 2000s rom-com energy, and honestly, it feels tailor-made for a streaming-era romance movie obsession.

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