Sterling Point is so compelling, and has so many intriguing characters, that it feels exactly like the kind of TV adaptation BookTok would go crazy over. But perhaps the best detail about this new summer romance show is that it's not actually based on a book! The series follows Annie (Ella Rubin) as she travels to the island of Sterling Point in Canada after learning she inherited it from her estranged, adoptive grandfather. But when she arrives, she ends up stumbling upon more secrets, adventure, and romance than she could have ever expected.

Okay, so where did the idea for Sterling Point actually come from? Read on, dear reader.

Is the show Sterling Point based on a book? No, Sterling Point comes entirely from the mind of creator Megan Park. If you haven't seen her other projects like The Fallout or My Old Ass, there's a very good chance you remember her from The Secret Life of An American Teenager or One Tree Hill. And it turns out, she used those experiences to craft the world and characters of Sterling Point, both of which are being praised for how realistic they feel to viewers. "I just didn't always feel when I was in many different projects — not specifically The Secret Life of the American Teenager — it didn't feel authentic to how I was actually experiencing my young adulthood or seeing my peers experience theirs or talking about things or in a way that felt really natural," Park tells Us Weekly. The show serves as a way to explore “sisterhood through the lens of nature versus nurture and grief, and how it affects these two young women in very different ways,” Park adds in an interview with Decider. Sisterhood is "the real love story of the show and [the story is] not just, like, a romantic thing...To have it be about family and sisterhood while still having like all the juicy romance that you want out of a YA show, that was a really fun challenge to take on." And that three-dimensional, holistic approach to crafting the characters proved to be a success!

Will there be a season two of Sterling Point? Prime Video We don't have any news on a season 2 yet, but considering how positive the response is from both critics and casual viewers, I wouldn't be surprised if more episodes are on the way. The Sterling Point cast actually told Brit + Co what they want to see in the future! Nikko Angelo Hinayo (Sully) wants to see Sterling Point in all the different seasons, while Bo Bragason (Oona) would love for Oona and Maple's mom to make an appearance. Or, at least for us to see what's up with her! Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie (Ellis) and Daniel Quinn-Toye (Rory) would love to see the boys take on New York City together, and we've dubbed it Sterling Point Takes New York. "We actually didn't have even one one-on-one scene," Jacob tells Brit + Co exclusively. "It would definitely be refreshing and really fun if Ellis and Rory decided to bond." "[I want to see] Ramona and Connor in the city, balling out," Keen Ruffalo says, and Amelie agrees: "I need them to just get drunk together." But there's a catch, and Keen adds that he "wants a scene where Connor's messy and Ramona's in more control." "Anything on the lake, especially some more lake stunts," Ella Rubin says when asked what she'd want in Sterling Point season 2. "I would like to keep doing that. And I would love some more silliness between Annie and Ellis."

Are you a fan of Sterling Point? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments!