Already Rewatched 'Sterling Point'? Here Are 7 Summer Romance Books to Read Next

If I could describe Prime Video's new show Sterling Point with a few other pop culture references, I'd think of it as a mix of Outer Banks, One Tree Hill, and The Summer I Turned Pretty, with a little bit of the camp coziness from The Parent Trap sprinkled on top. (You can check out all my TV Shows Like Sterling Point recommendations for more!). But if you're looking to add some of that addictive, romantic goodness to your reading list before summer ends, this is for you.

Here are the best books like Sterling Point to read before August 2026 ends.

'Happy Place' by Emily Henry Amazon Out of all of Emily Henry's books, this story — about two exes, Harriet and Wyn, who have to convince their friend group they're still together — has everything Sterling Point fans will love: friendships, romance, yearning, and an island environment. Plus, the pink cover is the cherry on top!

'Just For the Summer' by Abby Jiminez Amazon This is one of my favorite summer romance books ever, simply because the tension between Emma and Justin, and the slow build of the relationship, is just so well done. Every time each character dates someone, that person finds the love of their life as soon as their relationship ends. So they decide to date each other in hopes of breaking a curse, all while dealing with major life changes of their own.

'The Summer of Broken Rules' by K. L. Walther Amazon Meredith returns to her annual family vacation after the loss of her sister Claire. This year, the family is celebrating a wedding in addition to their tradition of playing assassin, and Meredith is teaming up with a cute groomsman to make Claire proud.

​Every Summer After by Carley Fortune Amazon Every Year After is another Prime Video teen drama anyone who loves Sterling Point will want to binge watch. And it's based on the book by Carley Fortune! Percy returns to see Sam and Charlie in Barry's Bay after a decade of isolation, and after a decade since she made the biggest mistake of her life.

'Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute' by Talia Hibbert Amazon If you're more into the nature of Sterling Point than just about anything else, then definitely crack open this romance that takes star football player Bradley and social media conspiracy theory goddess Celine into a woodsy survival course. Their past is super messy, but not as messy as this adventure.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' by Jenny Han Amazon If you're into summer romance and teen drama in general, then there's a very good chance you know a lot about The Summer I Turned Pretty. The book follows Belly as she returns to Cousins Beach, and her lifelong love Conrad. But things are different this year, in both good ways and bad, and she's hoping Conrad will finally see her differently. One thing is for sure: everything's about to change.

'You Have a Match' by Emma Lord Amazon Sisterhood is a central component of Sterling Point, and in Emma Lord's book You Have a Match, Abby takes a DNA test...and learns she has a secret sister who's also an Instagram star. In a true Parent Trap twist, the two girls meet up at camp to get to the bottom of why they were separated in the first place. Don't worry, there's plenty of romance, too. ;)

Let us know your favorite summer romance book in the comments!

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