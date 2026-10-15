Dearest Gentle Reader, there's a brand new Bridgerton spinoff coming that fans have been asking for for years! On Thursday, October 8, 2026, Netflix and Shondaland announced that we'd be getting a new prequel limited series similar to the popular Queen Charlotte that premiered in 2023. But this, time we're focusing on a brand new couple: Violet and Edmund.

Here's everything we know about the new Bridgerton prequel series before it drops on Netflix.

A new 'Bridgerton' show is coming to Netflix soon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix) "Dearest Gentle Reader," Netflix announced with an Instagram post. "This author writes with most exciting news...The time has come for us to turn our attention to the Matriarch of our beloved Bridgertons. A new series, chronicling the romance of a young Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, is underway. The love match that started it all shall soon be yours to see dear reader. This author shall be sure to inform you of any updates. Until then...Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown." Netflix hasn't announced too many details about the cast or the plot yet, but Queen Charlotte included plotlines for both the younger versions of the characters and the original versions we met in Bridgerton. Fingers crossed this new series does the same because I always want to see the Bridgerton siblings on my screen.

And we're all hoping it stars Jonah Hauer-King! #edmundbridgerton #jonahhauerking #violetbridgerton ♬ suara asli . - Dezalyr @flawlessmydears need him cast in the Violet and Edmund spinoff NOW #bridgerton We met a young Lady Violet in Queen Charlotte, so there's a very good chance we'll see the same actress in the role again. Fans have been hoping Jonah Hauer-King would play a young Edmund — and I agree! I mean, you can't watch all those viral TikToks and not fancast him, right? If we can't get Connie Jenkins-Greig from Queen Charlotte as Violet, I'd love to see Emily Bader take on the role. She's so charismatic and magnetic — plus she has an uncanny resemblance to Ruth Gemmell! If the streamer is just now announcing the show, that means it's in pre-production, so I'm expecting the series to hit our screens in 2028. That hypothetical timeline also works when you look at the previous release dates for the show; Queen Charlotte dropped in 2023, in between Bridgerton season 2 in 2022 and season 3 in 2024. This new series would explain why Bridgerton season 5 is dropping in 2027!

How are you feeling about the new Bridgerton spinoff? Let us know in the comments and check out Everyone Wants These Bridgerton BFF's To Star In A The Summer I Turned Pretty Prequel for more TV news.

This post has been updated.