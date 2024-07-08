This Genius 'Bridgerton' Prequel Idea Is A Need Not A Want
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I simply can't get enough of Bridgerton — and it's not just because of the history nerd and romance lover in me! Fans' love for the Ton has created a really lovely online community where we can dissect the Bridgerton books and the amazing season 4 theories already floating around.
However, as much as I love the theories, and the beauty of season 3's ending, my favorite part of the series is diving into the Bridgerton family themselves: Anthony and Hyacinth's adorable relationship, Eloise's independence, Benedict's desire to be an artist. And this genius Bridgerton prequel idea would give us a whole new look at the family by centering Edmund and Violet's courtship!
Liam Daniel/Netflix
While Queen Charlotte showed us the titular character's backstory (as well as some of Lady Danbury and Violet's), I'd love to see a prequel series totally revolving around the parents of all our favorite Bridgerton characters.
"Ever since I watched Queen Charlotte I've been hoping they do a one season story of Violet and Edmund," @petty_logic says on Reddit. "Violet was a wallflower and Edmund was a catch of the season, I would love to see that unfold.
While @PikaV2002 makes an excellent point that their smooth courtship wouldn't give viewers much relationship drama, there's always plenty of drama to be found elsewhere: "They could combine it with Lady Featherington’s rise from a poor background to the wife of a Baron; and Lady Danbury’s attempts to find happiness in life."
"Another idea may be to show the story in parallel with that of Lady Mary Sharma, as both stories are that of a perfect love match ending in loss of their beloved- however they’re contrasted in the society’s reactions to said love matches," they continue. "It would be great to give us insight from life away from the ton, and the themes of persuing love when it could get you kicked out of society."
I'm very intrigued by the idea of the Ton without Lady Whistledown controlling the conversation. And while this Bridgerton prequel isn't official, fans are already showing off their dream cast. My favorites? The Little Mermaid's Jonah Hauer-King as a young Edmund Bridgerton, Ella Purnell as a young Portia Featherington, and Amita Suman as a young Mary Sharma.
Would you want to see a Bridgerton prequel about Violet, Edmund, Mary, and Portia? I sure would! Read up on Simone Ashley Wants A Bridgerton Spinoff For Kate And Anthony for more!
Lead image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!