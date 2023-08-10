What This New Moon In Leo Means For Your Love Story
Like in a midsummer night’s dream, this new moon will stir up our resting passions, enable us to look within, and redefine the meaning of love. This new moon will pull us back into the heat of our relationships or creative passions. Whether it's a soulmate connection manifested or a star-crossed love story unfolded, the new moon in Leo will grant the space to claim our desires, clear the air, and establish a new course.
When will the new moon be in Leo?
The new moon in Leo arrives on August 16th at 5:38 am EST. This one will be felt as our storylines are ready to shift, guided by the celestial powers of the love planet, Venus, and the game-changing planet, Uranus.
What does the new moon in Leo mean for me?
Photo by Marta Wave / PEXELS
The sign Leo governs the 5th house of true love, children, and creativity – representing the lingering will to carry on with our passionate pursuits. The new moon allows us to percolate our ideas and conjure our future vision. It is not necessarily a time to begin a manifestation ritual, as the moon is in a void expression. It will become more stable as we wait for the moon to increase in luminescence. Ideally, a day later than the new moon would be best for manifesting, as we have a better idea about our true wants then.
As Venus continues its retrograde dance, aligning with the new moon, these two cosmic bodies project heightened themes involving love and the ability to love. The planet Uranus forms a square to this new moon, intensifying the need for us to change our ways of living in truth. The rebellious planet reinforces the need to change and embrace spontaneity – and romantic breakups or passion pursuits can end as a result. This will make room for something even more magical than we can imagine! Leo’s lesson for us all is to capitalize on our joy and to live by example.
Observe your life and relationships from before Venus retrograde happened on July 22nd. This new cycle will enable you to pave the path with focused intentions. As long as you learn from your past experiences and hold steady with your boundaries, history will not repeat itself.
The new moon in Leo will extend powerful opportunities for the fixed signs, such as Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. See if any of your natal chart placements are 23 degrees of any of the fixed signs. The closer to the degree, the more impact there will be.
Get ready for your cosmic upgrade and learn more about what is in store for your sign. Read on for your sun, moon, and rising signs.
Aries
The new moon in your 5th house will ignite renewal and passion in your love story. Capitalize on joy and remember that you are worthy to claim your dreams.
Taurus
Photo by Taryn Elliot / PEXELS
It is time to begin a new chapter in the home and assign new roles within the family. With the new moon in the 4th house, it is time to discuss the next steps to help you feel rooted and secure.
Gemini
Reach your power by igniting your voice and speaking through your heart to convey your message. The 3rd house of communication is activated, and you are ready to make an impact.
Cancer
Photo by Jacub Gomez / PEXELS
The new moon phases into the 2nd house – expect a new beginning involving your finances and networks. The universe will extend overflowing abundance as you take a leap of faith.
Leo
Step into the spotlight as your 1st house is fully ignited. Be open and receptive to the gifts that the Universe is ready to extend to you. It all begins by sharing your love with the world. Inspire others by radiating your truth.
Virgo
Photo by Lisa Fotios / PEXELS
The new moon rays reside in the 12th house of your dreams and psyche. Reach deep within and excavate your intentions. Hold space for your memories, but do not allow the past to define your next step.
Libra
Initiate new connections and networks. As the new moon resides in your 11th house, you are a magnet for collaborations, and this lunar event will lead to incredible breakthroughs. Be enthusiastic and stay consistent.
Scorpio
Photo by Mikhail Nilov / PEXELS
In personal or public life, the new moon will ignite shifts in your 10th house of legacy. Get ready to step into a new role as a leader. All eyes are on you, and people are ready to receive your impact.
Sagittarius
The new moon in the 9th house will inspire you to prioritize your connection to life. Listen intently to your intuition and envision your dreams. Expand the mind and heal the heart by sharing your love story.
Capricorn
Photo by Anna Shvets / PEXELS
The 8th house of sex, vulnerability, and merged resources will be your focus. This is the perfect opportunity to devise creative ways to spice up your sex life that will also reveal new layers of your relationship.
Aquarius
This new moon residing in the 7th house of partnerships and negotiations will unearth a new awareness of how you connect with others. It is time to hold space for your relationship, be attentive, and seek a resolution.
Pisces
Photo by Anna Shvets / PEXELS
Get ready to feel the heat and power in your body as the new moon ignites the 6th house of daily routine. This will be a great time for you to begin a health regimen and have a go with dancing and sacred self-care rituals.
Lumi Pelinku is a NYC astrologer and transformation life coach. As your guide, she will go the distance to help people embrace their cosmic selves and find a way to live the life of their dreams. Connect with her on Instagram @lumipelinkuastrology or visit her website for more astrological insights.
Lead photo by Max Ravier / PEXELS
A native New Yorker, Lumi Pelinku is an Intuitive Astrologer, Transformation Coach, and Holy Fire® Reiki Master. A passionate and purposeful first-generation Albanian-American that found her astrology calling as a child. Lumi and her husband live in New York City with their two cats and a massive collection of astrology, spirituality, and personal development books.
Also known as the “soul astrologer” for seven years, Lumi incorporates transformation life coaching and energy healing in her practice.
In her course, she uncovered intuitive gifts and developed the ability to unveil the layers of the client's psyche through astrology. At the same time, she witnessed a series of incredible shifts in her client’s transformation journey.
Lumi hosts a weekly podcast and YouTube channel, Align Your Stars Podcast, that shares her core beliefs about how astrology can invoke hope and empowerment. As your guide, she will go the distance to help those astrologically or spiritually curious find the way to live the life of their dreams. Lumi's astrological insights have appeared in press/publications such as Mind Body Green, Paper Magazine, Well+Good, Brides, Observer, and others.