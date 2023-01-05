Jan 05, 2023
Here's Every Full Moon To Guide You Through Each Phase Of 2023
Lead Photo by Brett Sayles / PEXELS
With a new year comes a whole new set of new possibilities and opportunities to practice self-improvement. We suggest devoting some time during a full moon event to really dig deep within as you move through 2023. A full moon typically marks peak time to manifest, release, reflect and practice gratitude — though this can hold different meanings for each of the astrological signs. If you are feeling reflective post-new year and are ready to look to the stars and moon to guide you toward a fresh start, take note of all the full moons occurring in 2023.
The Full Moons of 2023
- Full Moon in Cancer – January 6th, 2023, at 3:07 pm PT
- Full Moon in Leo – February 5th, 2023, at 10:28 am PT
- Full Moon in Virgo – March 7th, 2023, at 4:40 am PT
- Full Moon in Libra – April 5th, 2023, at 9:34 pm PT
- Full Moon in Sagittarius – June 3rd, 2023, at 8:41 pm PT
- Full Moon in Capricorn – July 3rd, 2023, at 4:38 am PT
- Full Moon in Aquarius – August 1st, 2023, at 11:31 am PT
- Full Moon in Pisces – August 30th, 2023, at 6:35 pm PT
- Full Moon in Aries – September 29th, 2023, at 2:57 am PT
- Full Moon in Gemini – November 27th, 2023, at 1:16 am PT
- Full Moon in Cancer – December 26th, 2023, at 4:32 pm PT
Notable Moon Events of 2023
- Total Solar Eclipse in Aries – April 19th, 2023, at 9:12 pm PT
- Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio – May 5th, 2023, at 10:33 am PT
- Annular Solar Eclipse in Libra – October 14th, 2023, at 10:54 am PT
- Partial Lunar Eclipse in Taurus – October 28th, 2023, at 1:23 pm PT
