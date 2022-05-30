The Four Steps to Utilizing Sleep as a Powerful Manifestation Tool
How do you prepare for sleep? What goes through your mind before you fall asleep? I’m guessing you either can’t remember or you’ll report feelings of anxiety, worry or fear. Did you know it’s possible to direct your subconscious to manifest for you while you’re sleeping? The last five minutes before you fall asleep are the most important minutes of your entire day, if your goal is to manifest your desires.
The most crucial thing you can do is consciously prepare yourself for entering the unconscious state of sleep. By visualizing your manifestation goals right before you fall asleep, you’ll be embedding them into your subconscious mind, which rules about 96 percent of our waking life.
Understanding How The Subconscious Brain Works
Most people believe their conscious mind is the ruler of their life, but it’s actually our subconscious. To make it even more complicated: the majority of people have deep, hidden, subconscious blocks from childhood that prevent us from actualizing our goals. As an example, our conscious mind might say: “I want to achieve financial security,” but our subconscious mind might have blocks from childhood forming a false belief that wealth equals pain (due to our parents arguing about finances), and therefore, we unknowingly block it from our lives.
By utilizing these five minutes before we go to sleep to influence our subconscious, we’ll be expressing our desires on both a conscious and subconscious level for maximum results. Neville Goddard, a 20th century spiritual teacher, famously said, “whatever you have in consciousness as you go to sleep is the measure of your expression in the waking two-thirds of your life on Earth. Nothing stops you from realizing your objective, save your failure to feel that you are already that which you wish to be, or that you are already in possession of the thing sought. Your subconscious gives form to your desires only when you feel your wish fulfilled.”
Why It’s Key to Consciously Program Your Final Thoughts
It's believed that the final thought you have before sleep can last for up to four hours in your subconscious mind, which means you’re creating four hours of programming from one simple thought. You can use this as an opportunity to make an intention about what you want to call into your life.
I recommend creating a sleep sanctuary and making your nighttime routine a relaxing one: Keep your bedroom clean, invest in cozy sheets, take a bubble or epsom salt bath, and try not to use electronics for at least 30 to 60 minutes before bed. I always recommend reading or listening to an uplifting book to get into a high-vibration mindset, as well.
Four Steps to Prepare for Proper Sleep Manifestation
Here's how I utilize the last five minutes of wakefulness as a manifestation pep-talk:
- Close your eyes and focus on your breathing. You can try a manifestation meditation to help you feel relaxed, such as this one here.
- Ask yourself: If all my desires were fulfilled, how would I feel in my body right now? Hold onto that thought until your body shifts into the feeling. Embodying the feeling and living in the moment as if it’s already true is key. Envision yourself achieving your desire and feel into it with every cell.
- Use the powerful “I am” affirmations inspired by Saint Germain in The “I AM” Discourses. Whatever it is that you’re trying to manifest (for example: wealth), repeat “I am” affirmations internally: “I am wealthy, I am abundant, etc.” until you drift off to sleep. By thinking these thoughts and feeling them to be true, you’ll be telling your subconscious these are “facts,” which will create opportunities for you once you’re awake.
- If you can’t shake the feelings of worry, fear or anxiousness, don’t stay in bed. Get up, turn on the light, shake off the feelings, read or listen to something inspirational, take a few deep breaths, think of everything you're grateful for, and meditate with a white candle for a few minutes. Then, try again to lie down and think about/feel your desires. If you’re still plagued with negative feelings, get up again and do something else. Repeat until you’re able to feel and think in a high vibrational way.
The Importance of Being Open to Miracles
During your time awake, it’s important to not worry about “how” this will work — just simply trust that it will unfold in due time. You’ll also want to continue visualizing throughout the day, feeling your desires as if they’ve already happened, and repeating your “I am” affirmations, as well.
Becoming a master manifestor means creating a new way of life and one in which you understand your powers. We all have built-in superpowers that, when used correctly, will produce seemingly magical results. Just as no one can tell you how a caterpillar knows how and when to turn itself into a butterfly, then migrate thousands of miles (without a brain), we need to be comfortable accepting the beautiful mysteries of life.
Love these manifestation tips? Be sure to subscribe to Brit+Co's newsletter for more wellness, personal growth, and creativity-related inspo!