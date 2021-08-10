17 Adorable Pajama Sets We're Currently Dreaming Of
While a lot of factors go into getting a good night's sleep, a cute pajama set can't hurt. Especially when you're battling hot nights at the end of the summer and the beginning of fall, a breathable, lightweight set will help you get comfortable as you're drifting off to sleep. And with options this cute, we wouldn't blame you for not wanting to change out of them in the morning — or all day for that matter, if you're still working from home. If that's the case, it also won't hurt to have a few extra PJ sets in your rotation.
Lunya Linen Silk Shirt Set ($198)
Leave it to Lunya, best known for their washable silk PJs, to bring you a breathable (and also washable!) linen-blend set for summer.
Summersalt The Cloud 9 Silky Slip Dress ($65)
Summersalt's silky but relaxed line of PJs come in so many cute cuts and prints, and this dainty nighty has to be a favorite.
Cleobella Capella Set ($158)
The perfect loungewear for a summer day and night, this hand-woodblock-printed, organic cotton set is both feminine *and* comfortable.
Hill House The Athena Nap Dress ($100)
We're thankful for Hill House for introducing us to the nap dress, their signature cottagecore nightie that's soft enough to wear to bed and sweet enough to take out of the house, too.
Lisa Says Gah Frankie Cotton Set ($139)
This cotton set has the end-of-summer sleepwear details down — sheer fabric, a breezy cut, and teeny tiny flower buttons to make it extra special.
Papinelle Hydrangea Cotton & Silk Short Pajamas ($85)
An airy cotton-silk blend and a soft but vibrant floral print make for a dreamy sleep set.
H&M Terry Pajamas ($35)
In pretty pastel colors, it's no surprise the soft, summery terry trend has come for our PJs, too.
Honeydew Intimates Star Seeker Lounge Set ($54)
Curl up and catch the last of the summer sunsets in this lightweight but super cozy duo.
Socialite Shorty Cami Romper ($45)
The ease of a nightie with the practicality of sleep shorts, all in one piece.
Madewell x Oddbird Striped Linen-Cotton Lounge Pull-On Shorts ($77)
These simple pull on shorts bring handcrafted, artisan quality to your pajama drawer.
Target Beautifully Soft Pajama Set ($22)
Leopard print adds a little personality to classic notched pajamas, and modal fabric gives it that super soft feel.
You Say Bow Shoulder Chemise ($78)
Slip on this sweet nightie with adorable eyelet trim, and you'll be drifting off to sleep in no time.
H&M Satin Pajamas ($30)
A cropped pair of PJ pants is a great purchase as summer temps start to cool, especially at this price.
Anthropologie Gingham Three-Piece Lounge Set ($130)
This three-piece set is a dream for anyone dealing with sweaty summer (or year-round) temps, considering you can ditch the button up for a sweet little bra top.
Nap Bunny Strap Dress ($98)
This loose, A-line dress (with pockets!) has all the requirements for a nap-worthy nightgown.
Target Tie-Dye Satin Jumpsuit ($20)
Satin PJs get a playful twist with a relaxed jumpsuit cut and trendy tie-dye print.
BP Summer Print Woven Pajamas ($49)
Ease into the last of the summer nights in this indigo cami and cropped pant pairing with dainty floral touches.
