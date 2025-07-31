16 Shows Netflix Cancelled Way Too Soon: "Heartbroken & Deeply Disappointed"

If you've never experienced the heartbreak of binge-watching an incredible TV show only to discover it was cancelled after a cliffhanger, consider yourself lucky. Unfortunately, for many of us, we've fallen in love with fictional characters, watched our favorite actors take on new roles, and seen beloved books reimagined for a new generation — only to have the rug ripped out from us before seeing any kind of resolution.

Remember when early 2000s shows had 24 episodes, with half a dozen serving no plot purpose? These 8 to 10-episode seasons never stood a chance :(.

Here are 15 Netflix TV shows that had so much potential...and that Netflix cancelled anyway.

1. Anne with an E Ken Woroner/Netflix This Anne of Green Gables adaptation follows fiery orphan Anne Shirley as she navigates life in Avonlea, Prince Edward Island. Her imagination constantly gets her into sticky situations, but her quick wit and huge heart never fail. Season 3 ended when Anne and Gilbert finally realized they were in love with each other and were ready to begin their lives as adults. This is my favorite section of the book series, and I just can't believe we'll never see them conquer college or get engaged. My heart breaks just thinking about it! The series was cancelled after season 3 — despite the fact 1.7 million people signed a petition to save it. "I wish it could be different but it cannot," series creator and executive producer Moira Walley-Beckett said on Instagram. "We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons. My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show - proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of #annewithane to life 🧡 I am grateful and humbled by this experience and I truly feel blessed to have had the opportunity to share this beautiful, meaningful story with all of you, my kindred spirits🌿 I know you have loved this series as much as I have and I thank you for that forever and a day."

2. The Society Seacia Pavao/Netflix Dozens of wealthy teens find themselves living out a Lord of the Flies scenario when they return from a field trip to find all the adults missing. Are they in a different dimension? Are they dead? Unfortunately we'll never find out because the show was cancelled during COVID-19 (reportedly a month before the cast was supposed to shoot season 2). That also means we'll never find out who the father of Becca's baby is AND we'll never see Harry and Allie become a couple, even though they had serious multi-season endgame potential. If they have one fan it's me!!!

3. I Am Not Okay with This Netflix Another single-season cancellation! Criminal! This coming-of-age story about a teenage girl who discovers strong emotions trigger newfound psychokinetic powers. What could go wrong? Just like The Society, this series was rumored to be closing in on a second season renewal, but Netflix cancelled it due to COVID-related reasons. “We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” Netflix said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID."

4. Shadow and Bone Dávid Lukás/Netflix Based on Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, this fantasy TV show follows Alina, who discovers she's the Grisha destined to save her country from dark monsters and tyrants. This series truly had everything: a beautiful message about good vs. evil, incredibly written relationships, enemies to lovers AND friends to lovers, and even a cliffhanger teasing Alina could be venturing into the dark side. Sadly, the series was cancelled after season 2. "I'm heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I'm also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude," author Leigh Bardugo said on Instagram. "Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I'm one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy...Most of all I want to say how grateful I am to the folks reading this—whether you found your way to the books first or discovered them through the show. The Grishaverse is a better place because of you."

5. Lockwood & Co Netflix Like lots of successful Netflix shows, Lockwood & Co follows a formula: a group of teenagers protect their city from the supernatural realm (TBH, that sounds a lot like Stranger Things!), and this trio is fighting ghosts in London. The series even features Bridgerton's OG Francesca, Ruby Stokes. Sadly the show was cancelled after one season. "To the fans – to Lock Nation – you really have been the greatest," production company Complete Fiction said in a statement. "We cannot thank you enough for how much you have embraced, celebrated and loved the show. You are the kindest, most creative group of people online and it has been so gratifying to see how your passion for these characters and this world has brought you all together. This might be the end of the line for the TV show, but the books live on, as do the friendships made. We encourage you to embrace both. So many people have watched and enjoyed the show globally, and that, at the end of the day, is why we do what we do. So keep watching great TV. Keep going to the movies. Keep taking chances on new things. Stay ‘just reckless enough.'”

6. Warrior Nun Netflix This Netflix TV show is one cancellation X (formerly Twitter) has never really gotten over. The series follows a young woman who joins the battle between Heaven and hell after she wakes up in a morgue with an artifact literally embedded in her back. The series is led by Chris Evans' wife Alba Baptista, and despite its popularity, the show was cancelled in December 2022. But good news! Three sequel films are on their way. “I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun,” showrunner Simon Barry tweeted. “My sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this.”

7. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Netflix Add this to the list of super buzzy TV shows past. Perfect for spooky season, this twisted reimagining of Sabrina The Teenage Witch is for anyone who couldn't get enough of Riverdale. And the teenage drama of high school is balanced with plenty of magic. The show ended after its fourth season. “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told The Hollywood Reporter. "The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show."

8. Santa Clarita Diet Saeed Adyani/Netflix Listen, if Drew Barrymore is in a project, I'm there. This dark comedy follows a family who has to figure out how to navigate that good old suburban life after Mom wakes up as a zombie. If you thought it was hard keeping secrets from nosy neighbors before becoming undead, you have another thing coming. This Netflix TV show was cancelled in 2019. “The world has never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” Netflix said in a statement. “To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead."

9. 1899 Rasmus Voss/Netflix This mind-bending historical sci-fi TV show follows a group of Europeans making their way to New York City in 1899 (shocker), and the farther they go in their journey, the more strange phenomena they encounter. Even though it hit the #1 spot on Netflix, after plagiarism accusations, the show was cancelled in January of 2023. “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that ‘1899’ will not be renewed,” series co-creator Baran bo Odar said on Instagram. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with ‘Dark.’ But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.”

10. GLOW Erica Parise/Netflix If you've been following Brit + Co for a while, then there's a good chance you've seen our GLOW Halloween costume. TL;DR, we love this show. Set in the 1980s, the story follows a group of women who join a pro wrestling promotional show called Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). Despite the fact production began on season 4 in February of 2020, COVID shut down the show and the delay eventually turned into a cancellation. “COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show,” series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch told Deadline in a joint statement. “Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh—y things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

11. Sense8 Segolene Lagny/Netflix This Netflix TV balances sci-fi and drama like nobody's business. When eight strangers around the world discover they share a psychic connection, they have to band together to survive. The show was cancelled after two seasons, but returned with one more 2-hour finale. “[Sense8] is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick—ss, and outright unforgettable," said Cindy Holland, VP of Netflix original content. "Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world."

12. The OA Olivia Bee/Netflix Another science fiction thriller that follows a woman who reappears after a 7-year disappearance. Not only does she have new scars but she's no longer blind. Oh, she also claims she can open portals to another dimension. The show was cancelled in 2019, leading to #SaveTheOA and #TheOAisReal social media campaigns and even a Times Square billboard. One fan even went on a hunger strike outside Netflix's LA headquarters to protest the show's cancellation.

13. First Kill Netflix This show is a classic star-crossed lovers story that follows a teen vampire and vampire hunter who fall for each other while struggling with their individual family pressure to kill each other. The show was cancelled in 2022 due to the fact it didn't "meet thresholds for viewing and completion of episodes" (via Deadline), but fans can see Sarah Catherine Hook in Prime Video's Cruel Intentions!

14. ​Fate: The Winx Saga Netflix I L-O-V-E to see creative reimaginings of my favorite childhood stories, and this Winx Club-inspired show piles on the drama. It follows our favorite fairies as they attend a magical boarding school and learn ancient creatures are threatening the safety of everyone at the school. It was cancelled after two seasons in November 2022. “This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga,” showrunner Brian Young said in an Instagram statement. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did."

15. The Babysitter’s Club Liane Hentscher/Netflix This Gen-Z adaptation of the beloved book series, which follows a group of middle schoolers who begin a babysitting business in their town, is perfect for anyone who loves nostalgia. Sadly, it was cancelled after two seasons. “I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be,” series creator and showrunner Rachel Shukert said in a statement. “It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most."

16. The Sandman Netflix The Sandman was cancelled in July 2025 by Netflix, and both fans and the creatives involved in the show are heartbroken. Series creator Allan Heinberg told The Hollywood Reporter he's "reluctantly" leaving the show where it is. "I’ve never had a job where every episode is like a little movie, and you get to write about the most important things in a human life — and not just a human life, but gods’ lives." "You can tell any kind of story in any genre, and you can do it intelligently, elegantly and passionately," he continued. "It has been literally a dream job for me, but it was a blessing to be able to bring Dream’s story to a close and then hint at what the future could be if the numbers were there."

