Um, Did Stephenie Meyer Just Tease New 'Twilight' Books?

It's been 20 years since the first Twilight book debuted, but I was already desperate for more the moment I finished my final page. And when those first Midnight Sun rumors circulated the internet? I was fiendish for Edward's perspective throughout the series that swept me away.

Well, apparently I wasn't alone — just ask Stephenie Meyer herself! The author was recently quoted about "other" Twilight stories she's cooking up, and now my hopes are growing faster than Edward Cullen runs. Here's what she said.

Scroll to see what Stephenie Meyer said about whether or not she's writing new Twilight books...

I’ll never forget how much of an impact Twilight had on my middle school years. When the series was first released, all anyone could talk about was the vampire love story and the various mishaps taking place in Forks, Washington. Whether you loved the Twilight books/movies or hated them, there was no denying one thing: Everyone in 2008 was extremely passionate about Twilight. Whether that passion stemmed from lovelorn admiration or utter detestation, it was a major hot-button issue at the time. Why? That’s honestly a great question. You’d think a supernatural love story could just exist on its own without the entire world getting heatedly involved over whether or not it consists of good storytelling. But when it comes down to it, there’s no denying the fact that the Twilight saga received an extremely disproportionate amount of hate and vitriol from the general public simply for having the audacity to exist. As time has passed, we as a culture have gained a sense of perspective and realized how unfairly we were treating Stephanie Meyer’s love story, which is one of a kind in its own right. Is it Shakespeare? No. But does it have to be? Also no. In truth, a handful of media analysis critics have come to the conclusion that the reason Twilight received so much scorn and disproportionate hatred during its reign was due to the fact that it was targeted towards women. Particularly, women who prefer feminine genres such as romance. Once this conclusion came to light, many began to re-examine the saga, only to realize that it’s, in fact, a fun story with interesting characters and a cozy setting. As a result, the Twilight saga has experienced its own renaissance in the past few years, with old fans and new coming together to voice their love for the romance series.

Considering the “Twilight Renaissance” we’re now experiencing, it’s honestly perfect timing that author Stephenie Meyer announced she has more Twilight books (potentially) in the works. But before you get too excited, know that Meyer is being coy about whether or not she’ll ever release them to the light of day. “I have other stories outlined that I don’t know if I’ll ever get to,” Meyer revealed to Good Morning America. “For me, the stories go on…” Of course, this caused a commotion of excitement and hysteria amongst fans of the series, who would do just about anything to get more Bella and Edward content. Perhaps if Twi-hard fans of the saga are vocal enough about their desire for more books, Meyer will listen to her supporters and release more of her work! What are your thoughts on the possible return of Twilight? Do you want more content, or are you happy with leaving the saga as it is? What are your thoughts on the possible return of Twilight? Do you want more content, or are you happy with leaving the saga as it is?

Looking for more book & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

