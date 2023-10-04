5 Fall Outfits Inspired By "Twilight"
Welcome to From Costume To Closet, a mini series that turns your favorite movie and TV show fashion into something you can wear right now!
As much as the Twilight trilogy (and a lot of other comfort movies) are a joy to watch, their style hasn't exactly ~held up~. Twilight is actually one of my favorite movies to watch from a fashion perspective because unlike so many other costumes, I actually dressed like Bella Swan when I was in high school — even if my hometown isn't as rainy as Forks.
While the first movie takes place in 2008, Bella Swan, Alice Cullen, and Rosalie Cullen each have their own style that totally translates to 2023. The best part is that in recreating these fall outfits, you can reuse a lot of the same pieces! That means you can add playful detail to your 'fit, whether you're going out or hanging at home, and save money that can go towards a new copy of Midnight Sun. Here are five Twilight outfits you can recreate this month.
Twilight Style
Twilight is first and foremost very cozy. Lots of denim, lots of layered tees, and lots of blazers, sweaters, and jackets. While the silhouettes of these items might have evolved over the last 15 years, the pieces themselves are still trendy, which makes recreating your favorite Twilight fall outfits as easy as pie. The color palette of the first film is full of blues, greens, and browns, but feel free to swap any of those colors for Barbie pink or a deep red if you're feeling it. Even though all three vampires have different styles, you can still take inspiration from them without copying their aesthetics. Here's a quick breakdown:
Bella — Relaxed: Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) is almost always in casual outfits like tees and cardigans. However, she never looks sloppy, which can be attributed to sticking to a cohesive color palette and mixing proportions (like pairing loose with fitted and long with short). Plus, as she gets older, she swaps tee shirts for more elevated tops.
Alice — Quirky: Alice Cullen (Ashley Greene) pairs eye-catching pieces with ease, and even though her style definitely sets her apart, she never looks out of place. She also seems to rely more heavily on texture, silhouette, and trim detailing to convey her quirkiness, rather than a mix of patterns and colors.
Rosalie — Preppy: Rosalie Cullen (Nikki Reed) is the girly girl of the group, but it never comes across as adolescent (she is hundreds of years old after all!). Closet staples like blazers and blouses give her fall outfits a classy finish, especially when they're in feminine colors or rich textures.
Bella Swan
Lace tank; Tie-front cardigan; Adidas sneakers; '90s straight jeans; Headband
A base top + cardigan + jacket combo is a Bella Swan classic. For a 2023 fall outfit, I just changed what *kind* of top and cardigan we're working with. A lacy tank is still comfortable but less casual, and a tie-front cardigan is a super easy way to add more detail without grabbing a whole other item. Jeans and sneakers (featuring some extra color) keep the outfit from looking too dressy, and a sleek, ruched headband adds an edge against the rest of the textures! Feel free to add a jacket right on top, too.
Seamless cami bodysuit; Satin shirt; Wide leg jeans; Floral earrings; Mary Jane shoes
When working on a modern version of Bella's bowling top and long sleeve shirt, I was going to take the very-literal route and go for a white tee and green button down (an outfit I actually have in my closet and wear every chance I get), but then I saw this iridescent satin button down. Immediately, all I could hear was "This is the skin of a killer, Bella." So now your fall outfit can be a nod to both Bella and Edward! Since the button down is the main focal point, I added delicate yet dimensional earrings instead of a bracelet or necklace.
Alice Cullen
Cutwork top; '90s straight jeans; Apple earrings; Blue coat; Loafers
Alice's decision to layer a blouse, a vest, and a thin duster is literally iconic. It also shows just how playful she really is with her fall outfits, and considering they're a little fancier, it also leaves you wondering whether there's more to her than meets the eye. I opted for a similarly detailed, lacy blouse, but instead of choosing a vest, I went with a punchy blue coat that Alice would definitely approve of. For a Twilight cover Easter egg, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to incorporate apples into the look, and loafers with a chain are serious without looking too corporate.
Rosalie Cullen
Knit sweater; Brushed scarf; Knee high boots; Chain necklace; Bedazzled mini skirt
Just like Alice, the outfit Rosalie wears when we first meet her is the perfect indicator for who she is *and* what her style is. My favorite thing to do when it's cold enough for a sweater but not cold enough for a coat is to wear a scarf on its own, so in honor of Rosie, pick a white one! Another detail about this Twilight fall outfit I love is the bedazzled jeans (hello 2000s!) and I had a very visceral reaction when I found this jeweled mini skirt. Knee high boots are all the rage right now, but if you prefer something more down to earth, you can't go wrong with a black Chelsea boot.
Bonus: The Baseball Game
Hat; Travis Kelce jersey; Oversized sweater; Threaded drop earrings; Satin hair bows; Squiggle claw clip; '90s straight jean; Chunky sneakers
In my humble opinion, this is *the* pinnacle of all things Twilight. It's so campy and so iconic that you could dress your friends up in baseball outfits and have an instantly recognizable group Halloween costume (Alice's pitching kick included, please). But considering we're deep in football season, I just made a little sports swap — and chose Taylor Swift's potential new boyfriend, and the internet's favorite football player, Travis Kelce. Even though both Alice and Rosalie are wearing uniforms, their personal style still comes through, which makes a football game the perfect time to curate your fave style elements. No matter what speaks to you, there are endless accessory and clothing combinations so you can look fresh every single tailgate. Here are just a few of all the different iterations you'll get with this capsule outfit:
- Sweater + hat + earrings
- Sweater + jersey + claw clip
- Jersey + earrings + hair bows
- Sweater + earrings + claw clip
Which Twilight fall outfit are you excited to wear? Let us know your most iconic Twilight scene in the comments!
