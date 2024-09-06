The 'Twilight' TV Show Is Officially Coming To Netflix, Loca!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We'll cut to the chase — The Hollywood Reporter announced in April 2023 that a Twilight TV show was in the works at Lionsgate Television, and we officially feel like we're living in the 2000s again. The Twilight series, based on the novels by Stephanie Meyer, were released from 2008-2012. As far as we're concerned, between Twilight and Harry Potter (which is also getting a TV series reboot FYI), this was the golden age of realistic fantasy, midnight premieres, and the classic tank top + Henley tee + cargo jacket combo.
Amidst the baby Renesmee memes and Twilight rewatch parties, it's clear that this is a new kind of Twilight zone that's here to stay. So regardless of whether you're Team Edward or Team Jacob — a discussion we're pretty sure will go on until the end of time — all Twihards will want to stay up-to-date with this brand new Twilight TV show. And don't forget to check out our 5 Fall Outfits Inspired By Twilight and our take on the Sofia Coppola Twilight Movie That Almost Happened.
Are they rebooting Twilight?
On September 5, 2024, Variety confirmed that a Twilight TV show is coming to Netflix, and that it'll be based on Stephanie Meyer's 2020 Midnight Sun, which retells the story of Twilight from Edward's point of view.
When Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns revealed during a Q&A the studio was shopping the series around to different networks, he also revealed a very important piece of information — the show will be a cartoon. “We’re going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series, I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that," he says.
Initially I was hesitant about the idea of an animated Twilight, but I'm actually very interested to see how the show comes together stylistically. Animation will be able to capture the magic, romance, and style of the story in a totally different way than live action, and I am really just curious to see how they'll animate Edward in the sun.
Who's writing the Midnight Sun show?
Sinead Daly (who has worked on titles like Tell Me Lies and The Walking Dead: World Beyond) will write and produce the new series.
Who else is involved?
Stephanie Meyer, Meghan Hibbett, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey (a producer of the Twilight series) will all serve as executive producers.
Will Kristen Stewart return as Bella?
We don't have any plot or cast details at the moment, but if the original book series is getting a new adaptation, it's safe to assume a different actress will play the lead role.
In an episode of Josh Horowitz's Watchalong podcast, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke says she thinks Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi would make an amazing Bella Swan and Edward Cullen if she was casting the Twilight series today.
“I mean, [Jacob's] amazing. He probably would be Edward today,” she says, before continuing, “I do think there’s a lot of really cool young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing.”
What is the new Twilight spin-off?
Stephanie Meyers published Midnight Sun in 2020, and this novel retells the story of Twilight from Edward Cullen's perspective.
Will they make a 6th Twilight?
Right now, there are no plans to add to the existing Twilight series. But we're excited to see this new Midnight Sun TV show!
When did Twilight 4 come out?
Breaking Dawn was published in 2008 — the same year that the first Twilight movie came to theaters. The movie adaptations of Breaking Dawn were released in two parts in 2011 and 2012.
Does Jacob marry Renesmee?
In a move that shocked Twilight fans (and the rest of the general public, TBH), Jacob imprints on baby Renesmee in Breaking Dawn: Part Two. The two are friends until Renesmee becomes an adult and they fall in love. The craziest part? THAT'S why Jacob had feelings for Bella the whole time: he actually had feelings for Renesmee, she just hadn't been born yet. Do with that information what you will.
Check back here for more Midnight Sun TV show updates, and let us know if you want to return to Forks in the comments!
