Already Rewatched 'Voicemails For Isabelle'? Nick Robinson's New Romance Movie Will Be Your Fall Obsession

2026 has been an incredible year for romance movies, and I, like so many people, was absolutely bowled over by Voicemails for Isabelle (starring Nick Robinson and Zoey Deutch) on Netflix. The movie centers sisterhood and loss just as much as it centers romance, and it feels like the kind of film that will be name dropped years from now the way everyone still talks about About Time.

Well, Nick Robinson is in a brand new romance movie called Charlie Harper that promises to do the exact same thing. The film looks equally emotional, heartbreaking, and romantic, and I'm already on the edge of my seat to find out exactly what happens. Keep scrolling to see the trailer for yourself.

Here's everything you need to know about Charlie Harper before it hits theaters this September 2026.

Nick Robinson's 'Charlie Harper' is perfect for 'Voicemails for Isabelle' fans. I can already tell that Charlie Harper will pull at all the heartstrings, but honestly I still don't totally know what the movie is about because the trailer doesn't give away the whole plot. Thank you Row K! We do know that the movie follows Charlie (Nick Robinson) and Harper (Emilia Jones) who fall in love and start a new life together in a brand new city. But as their lives unfold, their relationship faces tons of challenges and they have to decide if love is a strong enough foundation to continue their life together.

And the cast includes an 'Outer Banks' favorite in addition to Emilia Jones. Row K Entertainment In addition to Emilia Jones and Nick Robinson, the Charlie Harper cast includes Virginia Tucker as Jessica, Sebastian Delascasas as David, and Ja’Quan Henderson as Brian. We'll also see Nicholas Cirillo, who plays Barry on Outer Banks!

You can watch 'Charlie Harper' this month — and it's the perfect way to kick off fall 2026. Row K Entertainment Charlie Harper premieres in theaters on September 25, 2026. Book your tickets now — you won't want to miss this one!

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