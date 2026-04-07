8 Dreamy Romance Movies Coming in 2026 That Will Make You Fall in Love (And Ugly Cry)

If you’re the kind of person who still believes in meet-cutes, cries during airport reunion scenes, and judges an entire movie by how good the final kiss is, you're in good company (also, same). From slow-burn love stories to grand, heart-fluttering romances, these are the most romantic movies hitting theaters this year — and yes, you’ll want to mark every single one on your calendar. Let us know which of these new movies you're most excited for.

Here are 8 romance movies coming in 2026!

The Drama — Watch in Theaters Now A24 Who wouldn’t want to watch a toxic bride and groom drama between Zendaya and Robert Pattinson? Plus, it’s A24, so you know it’s gonna be messy in the best way possible, of course. Check out the ending explained — and chat with other viewers in the comments of our viral TikTok.

Reminders Of Him — Watch in Theaters Now Universal Pictures Here’s another best-selling Colleen Hoover novel adaptation that’s got fans on the edge of their seats! The stakes are incredibly high with this romance flick, which centers around love and redemption just when you thought all hope was lost. Read our review!

You, Me & Tuscany — Watch in Theaters April 10, 2026 Universal Pictures Italy-based romance movies are my catnip, so I truly cannot wait to check out this flick. Based on the trailer, You, Me & Tuscany is equal parts funny and swoon-worthy, which is precisely what I look for in a rom-com. If you loved Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid, you will love her in this, too.

Sense And Sensibility — Watch in Theaters September 19, 2026 Daisy Edgar-Jones/Instagram While the 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel was perfect, what’s the harm in indulging in a new iteration? This one stars Paul Mescal’s bestie, Daisy Edgar-Jones, as Elinor Dashwood, and is set to premiere in September.

Verity — Coming to Theaters October 2, 2026 ivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb/Amazon/John Nacion/Getty Images Say what you will about Colleen Hoover novels, but there’s no denying how downright fun Verity is. Plus, the fact that it’s starring Anne Hathaway as the lead? I’m sat. Expect an Oct. 2 release! Check out the latest updates.

The Bride! — Watch in Theaters Now Warner Bros. Pictures Following Guillermo del Toro’s incredibly moving adaptation of Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein, fans of the gothic tale are dying for more. Fortunately, The Bride! will deliver just that and then some, which tells the tale of Frankenstein’s monster and his female companion. The film stars our boy Christian Bale alongside Jessie Buckley, so you already know it’s top-tier.

Relationship Goals — Watch on Prime Video Now Prime Video There’s nothing I love more than the romance trope of two exes who are forced to work together in close proximity. It’s perfect for fans of the second-chance storyline, where past pain points and miscommunications have nothing on the electric chemistry shared between the main characters. The film stars Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Method Man.

Wuthering Heights — Rent on Amazon Prime Now Warners Bros Pictures I’ve never seen an Emerald Fennell film that I didn’t automatically fall in love with, and Wuthering Heights is no exception. Plus, it’s Emily freaking Brontë, people. In the words of the novel’s protagonist, “He's more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” I know there's been a lot of conversation around the casting, but I do love the campy, colorful look of the movie.

What movie are you most excited about? Let us know on Facebook and read up on 7 Dreamy Romance Novels!

This post has been updated.