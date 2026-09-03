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The 10 Best Movies You Can Watch on Tubi in September 2026
You can never have too many movies to queue up in your free time — especially as temps drop and summer winds down. Whether you're projecting a classic comedy in your backyard on a late summer evening, or your curled up inside with a mind-bending indie movie, Tubi has so many awesome films coming in September. Here are the 10 best you can watch!
Scroll to see all the best movies to watch on Tubi this September 2026!
Sony Pictures
Easy A
We're starting this list off strong with one of our favorite Emma Stone flicks. When a clean-cut high school student (Stone) tells a small white lie about losing her virginity, the rumor mill turns her into the campus's most infamous outcast. Instead of hiding, she decides to lean into her new reputation, using the scandal to improve her social standing and help out her fellow classmates.
TriStar Pictures
Steel Magnolias
In honor of Dolly, this one is a must watch this month. Set in a small-town Louisiana beauty parlor, this star-studded comedy-drama follows a tight-knit circle of Southern women through life's triumphs and heartbreaks. Balanced with sharp wit and tear-jerking moments, it is a timeless celebration of female friendship, resilience, and family.
Paramount Pictures
Save the Last Dance
Julia Stiles joins the Dancing with the Stars cast this month and this movie shows why. After losing her mother, a former ballet prodigy (Stiles) moves in with her estranged father on the South Side of Chicago. Struggling to fit in at her new high school, she bonds with a charismatic classmate (Sean Patrick Thomas) who introduces her to the local hip-hop scene, sparking both a romance and a renewed passion for dance.
MGM Studios
Uptown Girls
IFC Productions
Boyhood
Lionsgate
The Glass Castle
Columbia Pictures
Before Sunrise
Warner Independent Pictures
Before Sunset
Nine years after their unforgettable, one-night encounter in Vienna, Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy) cross paths again in Paris during his book tour. With only a few hours before Jesse’s flight, the two walk through the city catching up on missed opportunities, lingering feelings, and the realities of adult life. You can rent the third in the trilogy Before Midnight on Prime to see what happens to Jesse and Céline another 10 years later.
Magnolia Pictures
Drinking Buddies
Neon/Oslo Pictures
The Worst Person in the World
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