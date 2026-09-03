You can never have too many movies to queue up in your free time — especially as temps drop and summer winds down. Whether you're projecting a classic comedy in your backyard on a late summer evening, or your curled up inside with a mind-bending indie movie, Tubi has so many awesome films coming in September. Here are the 10 best you can watch!

Scroll to see all the best movies to watch on Tubi this September 2026!

Sony Pictures Easy A We're starting this list off strong with one of our favorite Emma Stone flicks. When a clean-cut high school student (Stone) tells a small white lie about losing her virginity, the rumor mill turns her into the campus's most infamous outcast. Instead of hiding, she decides to lean into her new reputation, using the scandal to improve her social standing and help out her fellow classmates.

TriStar Pictures Steel Magnolias In honor of Dolly, this one is a must watch this month. Set in a small-town Louisiana beauty parlor, this star-studded comedy-drama follows a tight-knit circle of Southern women through life's triumphs and heartbreaks. Balanced with sharp wit and tear-jerking moments, it is a timeless celebration of female friendship, resilience, and family.

Paramount Pictures Save the Last Dance Julia Stiles joins the Dancing with the Stars cast this month and this movie shows why. After losing her mother, a former ballet prodigy (Stiles) moves in with her estranged father on the South Side of Chicago. Struggling to fit in at her new high school, she bonds with a charismatic classmate (Sean Patrick Thomas) who introduces her to the local hip-hop scene, sparking both a romance and a renewed passion for dance.

MGM Studios Uptown Girls Forced to get a job, she becomes the nanny for a precocious, ultra-serious eight-year-old girl ( A carefree, spoiled heiress (Brittany Murphy) finds herself broke after her late rock-star father’s manager steals her trust fund.Forced to get a job, she becomes the nanny for a precocious, ultra-serious eight-year-old girl ( Dakota Fanning ), leading to a funny and heartwarming story where the two help each other grow up.

IFC Productions Boyhood Filmed over 12 real years with the exact same cast, Richard Linklater’s groundbreaking masterpiece follows a boy named Mason (Ellar Coltrane) as he grows from childhood into adulthood. It offers a deeply intimate look at the everyday moments, family shifts, and growing pains that shape a life.

Lionsgate The Glass Castle Based on Jeannette Walls’ best-selling memoir, The Glass Castle follows a young woman (Brie Larson) who grows up in an eccentric, dysfunctional family led by an idealistic, nomadic father (Woody Harrelson) and an artist mother (Naomi Watts). Bound by fierce love yet tested by neglect and instability, the children must learn to rely on each other to survive their nonconformist childhood and build their own futures.

Columbia Pictures Before Sunrise This two-parter is a must-watch together. After a chance encounter on a train bound for Europe, an American tourist (Ethan Hawke) and a French university student (Julie Delpy) make a spontaneous decision to get off the train together in Vienna. With only a single night before they must part, the pair wander the city’s streets, bonding over intimate, late-night conversations about life, love, and the uncertainty of their futures.

Warner Independent Pictures Before Sunset Nine years after their unforgettable, one-night encounter in Vienna, Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy) cross paths again in Paris during his book tour. With only a few hours before Jesse’s flight, the two walk through the city catching up on missed opportunities, lingering feelings, and the realities of adult life. You can rent the third in the trilogy Before Midnight on Prime to see what happens to Jesse and Céline another 10 years later.

Magnolia Pictures Drinking Buddies Two co-workers at a Chicago craft brewery (Olivia Wilde and Jake Johnson) share a flirty friendship that borders on something more. However, with both of them in serious relationships, a weekend getaway with their respective partners forces them to confront the blurred lines between friendship and love.

Neon/Oslo Pictures The Worst Person in the World This acclaimed, modern dark romantic comedy chronicles four years in the life of Julie (Renate Reinsve), a young woman navigating career changes and chaotic love affairs in Oslo. As she approaches 30, she struggles to reconcile who she wants to be with who she actually is.

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