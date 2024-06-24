8 Summer Essentials Everyone Should Have In Their Wardrobe
Summer is officially here! That means swapping out the raincoats for cover ups, and sneakers for sandals. Whether you're at the beach or on a rooftop bar, you will always look cute with the right summer essentials. Though the warm weather welcomes all kinds of clothing, I can confidently say that there are a few staples that everyone should include in their wardrobe. These 8 summer basics are total must-haves to building the cutest outfits this season.
Free People
Free People Dream Weaver Maxi
Every summer calls for at least one (preferably more) reliable flowy maxi dress. You can be going to a wedding or a picnic in the park with your girlfriends, and a long colorful dress will suit any occasion! Make a statement this summer with a maxi dress that makes you want to frolic in a field. A few good places to look for the perfect flowy dress are Free People, Anthropologie, and Nordstrom. Don't be afraid to make an investment in a maxi dress, because they will never go out of style.
You can find this Free People dress in sizes XS-XL for $168.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Round Drop Earrings
Gold accessories complement a tan complexion like no other. Be bold this summer with some chunky statement earrings to level up any outfit! Even a plain tank top and some jeans will look extra-chic with a statement jewelry piece like these gold earrings. You can find endless styles out there, but I love the durability Anthropologie's jewelry offers.
Add a pair to your summer essentials for $44.
J.Crew
J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt
I cannot stress the importance a button-up top has to offer. Bonus points if it's comfy and oversized! You can style a button-up top for literally anything. Wear it to dinner, to the office, or even as a beach cover-up! The thin material these shirts are meant to bear and beat the summer heat. Plus, they encompass the chic Euro girl style everyone wants. You can quite literally find them everywhere, but I would highly recommend the Étienne Oversized Shirt from J.Crew.
Find this pick in in endless colors and sizes at J.Crew for $98.
Levi's
Levi's Essential Racer Tank Top
Three words: white tank top. Arguably the most important basic in your wardrobe, everyone needs the perfect white tank. I personally love a ribbed tank with thicker straps, so I can wear a bra underneath my top. There are so many options on the market right now, so finding the perfect fit for you is crucial. It’s important to remember: a good quality top will last you a lifetime.
This Levi's tank is available in sizes XXS-XXL for $20.
J.Crew
J.Crew End-on-End Cotton Boxer Short
I don’t know if it’s just me, but my Instagram feed is filled with blue and white pinstripe shorts. So, something tells me it’s a comfy short summer. Bye, jean shorts! You can opt for a casual boxer shorts vibe or lean into the athletic vibe with some cute Adidas shorts. I'm in love with these J.Crew bottoms for running errands.
Get yourself a pair for only $33 (was $40).
Zara
Zara Balloon Hem Dress
Little black dress? Never heard of her. It’s time to embrace a playful white dress this summer season. Whether you’re going out to drinks or to the beach, a flowy white dress is effortlessly cute. This will be a rotating staple in your closet that can be dressed up with heels, or casually with sandals. You can find the perfect LWD like this one at Zara. Some more cute options can be found at J.Crew, Reformation, Aerie, American Eagle, and Lulus.
Shop this style from Zara for $40.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Carolina Slide Sandal
It is the summer of sandals, people! We are embracing the chicness and practicality of a slip-on shoe this season. Give your feet as much love as the rest of your body when it comes to sun exposure. These are the perfect pairing for a skirt, but can also dress up a pair of jeans. There are endless ways to style a pair of sandals. You may opt for a chunkier sole for more support, or keep it dainty.
These sandals could be yours for $70.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Twist Set Top + Mid Rise Sarong Maxi Skirt Set
The easiest way to look effortlessly put together this summer is with a matching set. Not only do they look amazing, but they make figuring out what to wear a breeze. I love a good set for any event this summer, like a concert or birthday party. Plus, it's 2024 – matching sets are not limited to workout clothes anymore. We are hitting the town with our matching patterned top and bottoms. Personally, I'm a big fan of the long skirt-small top combo, like this one from Abercrombie & Fitch.
Add the top and bottom to your wardrobe for $110.
