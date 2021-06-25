17 Cool-Girl Sunglasses To Complete Your Summer Outfit
The single most important summer outfit accessory? Sunglasses, of course. A pair of complementary shades always helps pull together an outfit, and in particularly summery styles, can update your basics for the new season without requiring a total wardrobe revamp (aka, an expensive shopping spree). This summer, we're all about the retro trends — from 70s-inspired tinted lenses to Y2K throw-back frames to cool-girl cat-eye glasses — which have a certain statement-making power to top off your fit. They're a true must-have on bright, blazing days, but even when it's muggy out, you can style the trending tiny frames on the tip of your nose or leave larger frames on the top of your head to participate in the fun. Don't leave home without at least one of these summer sunglass trends.
Urban Outfitters Tallulah Aviators ($18)
Tinted lenses are everywhere right now, and this blue style is the ultimate find for any budget.
Amazon Retro Rectangle Sunglasses ($9)
A rectangle shape is a more classic way to try out the tinted lens trend, but still just as fun.
ASOS Yellow Square Sunglasses ($20)
If you're looking for a new sunglass shape, these unique square frames are the perfect way to switch things up.
Amazon Vintage Aviator Sunglasses ($11)
Consider acetate aviators with a warm lens the number one sunglass trend for summer (and this pair one of the best finds on Amazon right now).
Target Oval Round Sunglasses ($15)
Angular shapes might be in right now, but slightly rounded glasses tend to be the most universally flattering on any face shape. These are the perfect compromise.
Amazon Creative Sunglasses ($11)
Life is always better with rose-colored glasses, so you're pretty much guaranteed to have a good time when wearing these electric, hot-pink shades.
Le Specs x Solid & Striped Wategos Sunglasses ($99)
Lime green sunglasses suddenly look chic in this slightly square, slightly cat eye, all-around elevated frame.
Poppy Lissiman Ren Sunglasses ($120)
In lieu of colors, patterns like tortoise shell can still create a statement for your outfit, without drawing all of the attention.
Target Tortoise Square Sunglasses ($15)
These classic square frames get a seasonal update in a light-colored, tortoise-shell style, and their extra-large size gives you a little privacy when you really don't feel like getting ready for your AM coffee run.
Amazon Rectangle Sunglasses ($12)
You can't go wrong with a pair of simple, rectangle sunglasses this summer, whether you go bold and colorful or keep things classic with this tortoise shell style.
Anthropologie Square Aviator Sunglasses ($38)
If you're looking to add a pair of aviators to your sunglass rotation this season, opt for an angular, square style like these amazing designer dupes.
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses ($169)
Ray-Ban has a way of making every sunglass trend timeless, like this combination of square rims, tinted lens, and the iconic Ray-Ban logo.
Amazon Rimless Ocean Sunglasses ($14)
Summer is the season to have fun with fashion, and these stunners combine all of the best sunglasses trends for a Y2K-approved style experiment.
Karen Wazen Vicky Sunglasses ($150)
For an even edgier approach to the rimless sunglass trend, try these little black shades.
Urban Outfitters Jinx Slim Sunglasses ($16)
Keep with the tiny frames trend, but go a little sleeker with these slim, exaggerated cat-eye sunnies.
& Other Stories Angular Sunglasses ($29)
For a more classic cat eye, rest assured that these designer-inspired sunglasses will never go out of style.
