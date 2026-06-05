Netflix's Steamy Drama 'Oasis' Will Be Your New Summer TV Obsession

While we wait (very anxiously, might I add) for The White Lotus season 4, there's a brand new summer show called Oasis that will totally fill the resort void in your life. The June Netflix show has the perfect mix of steamy summer romance, danger, and intrigue to keep you on the edge of your seat until the very last episode.

Here's everything you need to know about Oasis before it premieres on Netflix June 19, 2026.

'Oasis' is the ultimate summer resort mystery perfect for 'White Lotus' fans. Oasis takes place at the holiday resort everyone wants to visit. Naturally, the paradise is an exclusive hideaway for the ultra-wealthy, and it offers everything from private beaches to the best amenities, all under the watchful eye of resort security. But when the police arrive to investigate a missing person's disappearance, the picture perfect holiday quickly turns sour. It's clear that there's something for every kind of TV lover: romance, mystery, plenty of summer adventures. And the resort background (paired with the mystery) totally reminds me of White Lotus.

And Netflix's 'Oasis' cast is stacked. Netflix The cast is made up of a mix of resort guests and staff (just another detail that reminds me of The White Lotus). The show stars Ana Garcés, Tomy Aguilera, Victoria Kantch, Manel Duarte, Berta Castañé, Ada Molina, Cande Méndez, Alex Mola, Laura Simón, Jan Buxaderas, Amanda Palomino, Blas Polidori, Unax Ugalde, Alicia Borrachero, Mercedes Sampietro, Paco Tous, and Verónica Sánchez.

You can watch the show this June — it's the perfect summer binge watch! Netflix Oasis will premiere on June 19 (which is a Friday, FYI), which means it's the perfect series to watch all in one sitting.

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