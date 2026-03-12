9 Best Psychological Thrillers on Netflix to Watch in March 2026

Sometimes, you just want to dive headfirst into a heart-thumping, mind-boggling psychological thriller where the stakes are sky-high and the tension is so thick you can practically feel it through the screen. The best ones don’t just give you a few cheap jump scares—they get under your skin. For me, there’s something wildly satisfying about exploring the darker corners of human nature from the safety of your couch.

Psychological thrillers thrive on obsession, manipulation, and moral gray areas. They’re the kind of shows where the villain might also be the narrator, the hero might not be entirely innocent, and every episode ends with a twist that sends you straight into the next one.

Luckily, Netflix has become a goldmine for the genre. From twisted love stories to true crime sagas, these psychological thrillers will keep you glued to the screen the entire time. Pop the popcorn, silence your phone, and settle in—because these are the shows you won’t stop thinking about long after the credits roll.

Tune into these binge-worthy psychological thrillers on Netflix.

IMDB You If there’s one psychological thriller that fully understands how charming—and terrifying—an unreliable narrator can be, it’s You. The series follows Joe Goldberg, a seemingly thoughtful bookstore manager who also happens to be a deeply disturbed serial killer. Joe (played with unsettling perfection by Penn Badgley) narrates his life like the hero of a romantic comedy. In his mind, everything he does—from stalking women online to eliminating romantic “obstacles”—is just part of a grand love story. That’s what makes You so addictive. Joe isn’t a typical villain lurking in the shadows. He’s witty, articulate, and obsessed with literature, constantly referencing classic novels while justifying his increasingly horrifying behavior. Each season drops him into a new city and a new social circle, but the pattern remains the same: fascination turns to obsession, and obsession spirals into something far more dangerous. It’s clever, darkly funny, and deeply unsettling in the best possible way.

IMDB His & Hers If you love a thriller that keeps you constantly second-guessing what’s real, His & Hers delivers the kind of twisty storytelling that makes it impossible to stop at just one episode. The series follows Anna, a journalist whose career—and personal life—has quietly begun to unravel. When a shocking murder rocks the quiet town she once called home, she sees the story as her chance to reclaim her reputation. But the deeper Anna digs, the more unsettling the case becomes. Witnesses contradict each other, secrets start surfacing, and the narrative surrounding the victim shifts with every new revelation. Soon it becomes clear that nearly everyone involved—including Anna herself—may be hiding something. Told from multiple perspectives, His & Hers thrives on unreliable narrators and the creeping realization that the truth is far murkier than it first appears. It’s the kind of psychological thriller that turns small-town secrets into full-blown paranoia, keeping you guessing right up until the final twist.

IMDB The Beast in Me If you love thrillers built around psychological chess matches, The Beast in Me delivers exactly that. Claire Danes stars as a celebrated author who finds herself struggling with writer’s block—and possibly her own sanity—while researching her next novel. Her inspiration? A man suspected of committing a brutal murder. What starts as curiosity quickly evolves into something far more dangerous as she begins studying him, interviewing him, and slowly becoming fascinated by his mind. The line between research and obsession blurs until it’s nearly impossible to tell who is manipulating whom. It’s the kind of slow-burn thriller that thrives on tension rather than action, building a creeping sense of unease with every episode.

IMDB Baby Reindeer Few psychological thrillers feel as raw, and frankly, uncomfortable as Baby Reindeer. Created by and starring comedian Richard Gadd, the series is based on his own real-life experience with stalking—and it’s not your typical cat-and-mouse story. The show follows Donny, a struggling comedian who offers a small act of kindness to a lonely woman named Martha. What seems like an innocent interaction quickly spirals into an intense and terrifying fixation as she begins stalking him relentlessly. But what makes Baby Reindeer so compelling is its honesty. Donny’s emotions are messy, conflicted, and complicated. At times he feels fear, frustration, and even a strange sense of validation from the attention. It’s unsettling, deeply personal storytelling that explores obsession, trauma, and vulnerability in ways that few thrillers dare to.

IMDB Killing Eve Stylish, sharp, and wildly entertaining, Killing Eve is the rare psychological thriller that manages to be both dark and deliciously fun. The series centers on Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a bored intelligence analyst who becomes obsessed with tracking down a glamorous international assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Villanelle, meanwhile, becomes equally fascinated with Eve. Their dynamic turns the traditional crime drama upside down. Instead of hunter versus hunted, the show becomes a twisted game of attraction, rivalry, and mutual obsession. Sandra Oh brings warmth and curiosity to Eve, while Jodie Comer steals every scene as the dangerously charismatic Villanelle. The result is a thriller that feels electric from the very first episode.

IMDB MindHunter If you prefer your thrillers rooted in real history, Mindhunter is about as gripping as it gets. Set in the late 1970s, the series follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they pioneer the early days of criminal profiling. Their goal? To understand how serial killers think. To do that, they sit down face-to-face with some of the most infamous murderers in American history, conducting chilling interviews that slowly shape the science of behavioral analysis. What makes Mindhunter so powerful isn’t flashy action—it’s the conversations. The quiet, unnerving discussions with killers are often more disturbing than any crime scene. Based on the nonfiction book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, the show digs deep into the psychology of violence and the toll it takes on the people trying to understand it.

IMDB Secret Obsession For fans of twisty psychological thrillers that keep you guessing, Secret Obsession delivers plenty of suspense. Brenda Song stars as Jennifer, a woman who wakes up in the hospital after a traumatic accident with no memory of her past. A man claiming to be her devoted husband is by her side, guiding her through the confusing aftermath of her injuries. At first, everything seems comforting and safe—but something doesn’t feel right. As fragments of memory begin to return, Jennifer starts to question the man she’s been told to trust. What follows is a tense unraveling of secrets where nothing—and no one—is quite what they seem.

IMDB Beef (New Season April 16) At first glance, Beef looks like a dark comedy about road rage. But as the story unfolds, it reveals itself to be something much deeper—and much darker. The show follows Amy (Ali Wong), a successful entrepreneur who feels strangely numb in her picture-perfect life, and Danny (Steven Yeun), a struggling contractor drowning in frustration. After a seemingly minor road rage incident, the two become locked in an escalating feud that spirals completely out of control. What begins as petty revenge slowly transforms into a psychological exploration of resentment, identity, and the emotional pressure cooker of modern life. It’s tense, unpredictable, and occasionally uncomfortable in ways that make it impossible to look away. Now a new season and cast, releasing on April 16, features a young couple (Cailee Spaeny, Charles Melton) who get caught up in a chaotic feud between their country club boss (Oscar Isaac) and his wife (Carey Mulligan).

IMDB Breaking Bad Few shows capture the psychological unraveling of a character quite like Breaking Bad. The series follows Walter White, a mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher who receives a devastating cancer diagnosis and decides to secure his family’s financial future by manufacturing methamphetamine. At least, that’s how it starts. What makes the show so fascinating is watching Walter’s gradual transformation. The more successful he becomes in the criminal world, the more power and control begin to matter to him. The question at the center of Breaking Bad isn’t whether Walter will get caught—it’s how far he’s willing to go once he realizes he likes the power. And trust me: the answer is farther than anyone expects.

Follow us on Facebook for more editor movie and show recommendations!