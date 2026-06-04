Netflix is truly blessing us with some incredible summer shows this June. The return of some fan favorites, some engaging documentary shows, and thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat are all on the menu for new Netflix shows. So make sure you add these to your calendar ASAP, because you don't want to miss them.

Here are the best 5 new Netflix shows you can watch in June 2026.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict — Watch on Netflix now. Carlo Allegri/Getty Images This 3-part documentary series is the perfect weekend binge watch. The Verdict dives into Michael Jackson's trial and everything that came with the popstar's legacy. “It has been 20 years since the trial of Michael Jackson in which he was found not guilty. Yet, to this day, controversy still rages,” the team told Netflix. “No cameras were allowed in court, and so the public’s view of the facts at the time were filtered by commentators and presented piecemeal. It was time to take a forensic look at the trial as a whole."

Sweet Magnolias season 5 — Watch on Netflix June 11, 2026 Netflix We've known since the premiere of Sweet Magnolias that if you live in Serenity, everyone is going to be all up in your business. Well it looks like things are about to get more complicated for Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) in season 5 of the hit Netflix show.

Harlan Coben's I Will Find You — Watch on Netflix June 17, 2026 Netflix This new mystery thriller follows David Burroughs (Sam Worthington), who gets arrested for the murder of his son. But the biggest surprise comes when David finds out his son might actually be alive. Now he just needs to break out of prison to find out...

Oasis — Watch on Netflix June 19, 2026 Netflix If you're looking for a summer show that can fill the White Lotus and The O.C. void, then you definitely want to tune into Oasis. This Netflix show takes us into a luxury holiday resort. But paradise turns into a nightmare when police start investigating a mysterious disappearance.

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 — Watch on Netflix June 25, 2026 Netflix After he successfully kept the Northern Water Tribe from invading the Fire Nation, Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier) has a new mission: convince the Earth King to help their quest against the Fire Lord — with the help of Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) of course.

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