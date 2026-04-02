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Everything You Need to Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 4
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It's okay if you don't have a vacation planned for this summer quite yet, because we're all going to France for The White Lotus season 4! We keep getting new cast announcements, each one more exciting than the last, (even if Chris Briney hasn't been cast...yet), and it won't be long before we can all check into Mike White's resort again. Until then, I've got all the info you need about the new episodes.
Consider this the only The White Lotus season 4 guide you need before the show premieres on HBO.
Who has been cast in White Lotus season 4?
Hulu
The White Lotus season 4 cast is so incredible that I can't believe we're going to see all these stars in the same show. The cast includes Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Ben Schnetzer, we'll see Heather Graham, Rosie Perez, Laura Smet, Tobias Santelmann, and Frida Gustavsson.
Where can I watch The White Lotus season 4?
Fabio Lovino/HBO
The White Lotus season 4 is coming to HBO, and hopefully we get new episodes by the end of 2026. Variety reports the show is hoping to film this year. Stay tuned for the official release date. Until then, you can stream the first three seasons on HBO Max.
Where will season 4 of White Lotus be filmed?
Fabio Lovino/HBO
Season 4 of the show is flying across the pond to Saint-Tropez in France. So while The White Lotus season 3 took our spoiled characters to Thailand, the new episodes are going to be one giant European holiday.
Usually, I'd like to take part, but considering some of the guests aren't going to make it out of the show alive, I'll pass this time.
How many episodes are in The White Lotus season 4?
HBO
We don't have an official episode count yet, but it looks like it could be 9 episodes since season 1 had 6, season 2 had 7, and season 3 had 8. Here's the official episode breakdown from season 3:
- Season 3, Episode 1 "Same Spirits, New Forms" premiered on February 16, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 2 "Special Treatments" premiered on February 23, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 3 "The Meaning of Dreams" premiered on March 2, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 4 "Hide or Seek" premiered on March 9, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 5 "Full-Moon Party" premiered on March 16, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 6 "Denials" premiered on March 23, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 7 "Killer Instincts" premiered on March 30, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 8 "Amor Fati" premiered on April 6, 2025
Will Jennifer Coolidge return to White Lotus season 4?
Mario Perez/HBO
The only way we'll see Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya return to season 4 is if The White Lotus decides to get into supernatural territory and bring her back as a ghost. Or maybe we'll see her in a flashback.
Forbes also told the actress they'd love to see her show up as Tanya's twin or something. But it sounds like she's not in a rush to return. “Look, it’s not like I haven’t wished or whatever, but it isn’t happening. It doesn’t matter - they don’t need me. Mike White can tell a story better than anybody," the actress said. "Mike White, he wants us to have it all, I think. I can’t wait. As you know, [actor] Jon Gries has shown up [again as Tanya’s former husband, Greg]. I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him.”
What about Meghann Fahy?
HBO
Meghann Fahy has revealed she'd love to return for a White Lotus all-star season, but she also revealed to Brit + Co where she thinks her character Daphne might be in 2026.
"I think about her often. I love my girl," she exclusively tells us. "I think she's probably doing the same stuff, you know," she jokes. "I think she really is like very comfortable in her, in her spooky little life, and, I imagine that she's gearing up to go on some fabulous summer holiday right now."
Is there going to be White Lotus 4?
HBO
Yes, The White Lotus was renewed for a senior season in January 2025! In an "Inside Episode 8" feature for season 3, creator Mike White revealed that "for the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves of rocks' vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."
Are you excited for The White Lotus season 4? Let us know what you're hoping to see in the new episodes on our Facebook! And check out 8 TV Shows To Fill The White Lotus Void In Your Life for more.