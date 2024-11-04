Yay! Margot Robbie Welcomes First Baby With Husband Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie has a son! The Barbieactress and her husband Tom Ackerley welcomed their first baby in early November after a very busy year (after all, she announced she'd star opposite Ryan Gosling again in an Ocean's Eleven prequeland boarded a Sims & Monopoly adaptation as producer).
The Sirens producer proved she has impeccable pregnancy style at Wimbledon and a red carpet, and I just know she's going to have amazing mom style too. Here's everything you need to know about this new family of three.
How many kids does Margot Robbie have?
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have one child, a son! A source confirmed to People that the couple had welcomed their baby boy on November 2.
People also confirmed Margot Robbie is expecting a baby in July, the same day images of the actress showing off her growing baby bump went viral on X (formerly Twitter). In the images, Margot's standing with Tom on a dock, wearing black trousers, a black blazer, and a white tee rolled up to rest above her stomach. Leave it to Margot Robbie to make chic pregnancy wear look effortless!
Margot Robbie later attended the L.A. premiere of My Old Ass — produced by Robbie and starring Aubrey Plaza — on September 9, 2024. The ever-elegant star rocked a muted, off-the-shoulder bodycon dress (hello, fall style inspo!) and some adorable strappy heels! Her simple hair, makeup, and jewelry allowed her most major accessory to shine here — her bump! This is the first time we've really seen Robbie since her Wimbledon appearance, and it's no surprise that her look absolutely did not disappoint.
Who is Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley?
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Margot Robbie married Tom Ackerley in 2016 after they met on the set of Suite Française in 2013. Tom is an actor (he appeared as an extra on the first three Harry Potter movies), and a film producer. The two also co-founded their production company LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014 and have worked on movies like I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, Maid, and Saltburn.
What have Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie said about their relationship?
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley love spending time together, and Tom told The Sunday Times they spend "24 hours a day together."
"It’s seamless," he continues. "We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”
“Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow," Margot told Porter in 2018. "I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better."
Margot has also been vocal about how frustrating it is to constantly be asked about children, telling Radio Times in 2019 that, "I'm so angry that there's this social contract," she says. "You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do."
What is Margot Robbie's baby name?
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Margot and Tom haven't officially shared their baby's name yet, but we're all ears should they choose to do so.
How old is Margot Robbie?
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Margot Robbie just celebrated her 34th birthday on July 2. Tom Ackerley turned 34 on June 13, so there's only a one-month age gap between this celeb couple.
