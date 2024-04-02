These Iconic Julia Roberts Movies Will Make You Miss the 90's
When I think of the 90's, I immediately starting going down the list of my favorite, iconic romcoms. The romcom was a 90's revolution, with some of our favorites gracing the screen to navigate heartbreak, romance, and more. But one actress in particular appeared in almost all of the best ones, and I bet you know who! That's right: Julia Roberts! The queen of the meet-cute!
She's been in classic movie like Notting Hill, Pretty Woman, and Ocean's Eleven. But some of her all-time best films happened to be in the 90's — and TBH most of them are my guilty pleasure romcoms. So, I decided to make a list of the best Julia Roberts movies so you can binge them all this week! You're gonna wanna press play immediately!
Which movie made Julia Roberts famous?
Julia Roberts, who just starred in Netflix's Leave The World Behind, became famous from her coming-of-age film Mystic Pizza (1988). It's a story of 3 young girls after they graduate high school and navigate their lives through love, fun, and work at a pizza parlor post-school. It's a cult classic and the movie that solidified Roberts' career as an actress.
What is Julia Roberts' biggest movie?
Julia Roberts' biggest film to date is Pretty Woman. It's her highest earnest box office movie at around $436 MILLION world-wide, making it the 4th highest grossing film of all time, just coming in behind E.T. It's a classic and for a reason.
The Best Julia Roberts Movies To Watch RN
Pretty Woman
This movie gets better and better with every single re-watch. This romantic comedy features Julia Roberts starring as a call girl who happens to meet Richard Gere's character one night and the pari make a deal. The deal is that Vivian, Roberts' character, will accompany Gere's character for the week to any events. But after spending time together and putting aside their judgements, feelings for each other begin to grow. The film is set in 90's Beverly Hills and it's nostalgic, fun, and oh-so-romantic. My #1 romcom and #1 Julia Roberts fave!
Notting Hill
This romcom is so beloved that hundreds of thousands of people visit the town in England to go to the exact store this movie is filmed at. I actually did that last year and it was just as cool as it seems. The romcom is about a Movistar (Roberts) who hides from the paparazzi and fans in a bookstore that is owned by Hugh Grant's character. It's a simple romcom about love between people from two different worlds that have more in common than they think. You're a real fan if you can quote the "I'm just a girl standing in front of a boy" line.
Runaway Bride
The iconic Roberts and Gere duo is back at it again in this romcom about a woman who's left three different men at the alter because she always gets cold feet. Gere's character is NYC journalist coming to the small-town to capture it for an article he's writing. Little does he know that the Roberts charm is unavoidable! He ends up falling for Roberts' character and they will have to wrestle with both of their fears of falling in love and letting go.
My Best Friends Wedding
Julia Roberts and Robert Mulroney star in this classic about falling in love with your best friend. In this film, the two best friends make a pact to get married if they're not married by 28. But it gets complicated when Mulroney's character meets someone and falls in love. And now, four days before their 28th birthday, he gets engaged to be married. Roberts pulls all the stops in this film to get Mulroney's character to see how perfect they are for each other. This movie is hilarious and will have you singing "Say A Little Prayer" all week.
Hook
Not necessarily a romcom, this 90's film is absolute classic. It tells the story of grown-up Peter Pan (played by Robin Williams) returning to Neverland with Captain Hook after leaving behind the Lost Boys and Tinkerbell. Julia shows her diverse acting skills in this as miniature Tinkerbell displays an array of emotions from Pan leaving her behind. Another 90's classic starring Julia Roberts that you can't help but love.
Stepmom
Ed Harris and Susan Sarandon play a divorced couple and parents in this heartbreaking drama. Julia Roberts is the young lead dating Ed Harris' character, trying to build relationships with her boyfriend's children and ex-wife (Sarandon). The ex-wife ends up getting sick and the whole family comes to terms with this heartbreak while coming together and forming an unconventional, but loving family dynamic. This movie will rip your heart out and put it back together in the most tragic way.
