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'The Julia Set': Everything We Know About Chris Briney & Chase Infiniti's New Movie

the julia set chris briney chase infiniti
Lyvans Boolaky/Aurore Marechal/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 06, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Chris Briney is one busy guy. After wrapping three seasons as Conrad Fisher on The Summer I Turned Pretty (and prepping for the sequel movie), Chris joined Hacks season 5 on HBO Max, and reportedly got engaged! And he's not slowing down anytime soon because a brand new coming-of-age movie with One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti is also on the way, and I can't wait. It feels like quite some time since we've had a good, classic coming-of-age movie — rife with high school tension and all the pressure and chaos that comes with being 17 — and it sounds like The Julia Set will be exactly what we need.

Here's everything we know about Chris Briney & Chase Infiniti's The Julia Set.

What is the Julia set movie about?

chase infiniti at the oscars

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The brand new movie from writer-director Niki Byrne follows Julia (Chase Infiniti), who's a talented mathematician navigating a crazy academic life. But things get even more interesting when T.A. Pascal (Chris Briney) "conscripts her into an elite prep course for the most challenging math competition in the world, the Putnam Exam," according to Deadline.

Who's in The Julia Set cast?

chris briney in a green top talking at the teen vogue event for the summer i turned pretty

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

The Julia Set cast includes:

  • Chase Infiniti as Julia
  • Chris Briney as Pascal
  • Gillian Anderson
  • Jason Isaacs
  • Nina Hoss
  • Chloe Bailey
  • Carmen Ejogo
  • Nico Hiraga
  • Liz Lin
  • Alex Dillard

What is the Julia set in simple terms?

the julia set

Monstera Production/Pexels

The Julia set is actually a mathematical equation. It appears this set can actually cause some major changes when it's used (compared to the calmer Fatou set) — and it makes me think that Julia's decision to know Pascal and chase after her academic dreams could have some serious consequences.

Where did they film The Julia Set?

Where is The Julia Set filmed?

Dominika Gregušová

The drama started filming in London in October 2025. Hopefully that means we'll see the film in the fall of 2026!

Is the Julia set a book?

chase infiniti

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

There are some books with the title The Julia Set, but it appears that the new movie will be its own story!

Can hardly wait to see Chris Briney in The Julia Set? Here's Where To Watch Christopher Briney After You Binge Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty.

This post has been updated.

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