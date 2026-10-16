Our favorite hockey romance on Prime, Off-Campus, gave viewers a fake-dating plot that turned real, and fans have spent the months since its debut wondering which of the Briar U stars are paired off. What can we say, love is in the air! Here’s where things stand this fall 2026 for the Off-Campus cast and their dating lives.

Calling all romantics: Here's everything we know about IRL Off-Campus relationships!

Ella Bright: Keeping her privacy Prime Video Despite fans’ best efforts to pair her with every male co-star, Ella Bright appears to be single and has no confirmed public relationship. She has been especially clear about Cameli: Bright has called him “literally my brother” and said she finds the "shipping" very funny. At 19, the British actress has kept her personal life almost entirely out of view during her breakout year.

Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston: The on-set romance Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video The biggest story about Off-Campus romance belongs to two co-stars. On Sunday, October 4, Abdalla and Heuston arrived at Valentino’s spring/summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week and were photographed holding hands and smiling. That appearance served as their formal debut as a couple, months after Us Weekly first reported their budding romance. Speculation began early. The two first drew dating rumors in June, when they were spotted in Paris just weeks after news broke that she had split from her fiancé, Jake Short. A representative for Abdalla confirmed the end of that engagement, saying the former couple remained on good terms and asking for privacy. Fans had already been watching closely, citing the pair’s chemistry during the Season 1 press tour. On screen, the two play Allie Hayes and musician Justin Kohl. Their storylines are heading in different directions, though: Abdalla is set to be the main female lead in season 2, with Allie’s relationship with Dean Di Laurentis taking center stage.

​Belmont Cameli and Raina Morris: Weathering the rumors Prime Video Season 1 lead Belmont Cameli, who plays hockey captain Garrett Graham, is still with his girlfriend, Raina Morris. Morris is a TV writer, and the couple has been together since 2025 while keeping their relationship mostly private. Cameli made it Instagram-official in March 2025. The couple has had to deal with a lot of online noise. Fans who wanted Cameli paired with co-star Ella Bright spread breakup theories. Morris answered them with humor, and later she used her Instagram Story to ask her boyfriend’s fans to stop messaging her family members. More recently, Cameli addressed rumors about Morris in a September 2026 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, shutting them down.

Mya Lowe and Khobe Clarke Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SCAD/Kevin Winter/Getty Images Khobe Clark and My Life With the Walter Boys star Mya Lowe both had roles in Yellowjackets, and ever since, they've been seen on all kinds of dates that Mya posts to her Instagram. Jet skiing! Golfing! Skiing! Not only are these two some of the standout roles for their romance shows, but the fact that they may be together in real life might just be my favorite detail of all. They've never publicly confirmed their relationship, but based on the ~photographic evidence~, they're literally so cute I can't handle it.

Stephen Kalyn: Off the market for years Um, Your Favorite 'Off-Campus' BF Just Joined 'The Housemaid's Secret' Prime Video Stephen Kalyn plays the flirtatious Dean Di Laurentis, but he is the most settled member of the cast. He is in a long-term relationship with his fiancée Victoria Lovatsis, whom he has been dating since 2012. That’s well over a decade together!

​Antonio Cipriano: Dating fellow actor Justine Verheul @justineverheul/Instagram Antonio Cipriano, who plays John Logan, is dating actress Justine Verheul. The two attended the Los Angeles premiere of Off-Campus together in April 2026. Cipriano is likely to get a bigger spotlight soon, since a second season may adapt The Mistake, which follows Logan’s romance with Grace, played by India Fowler. Rumors were swirling about their breakup but neither has confirmed a split.

​Jalen Thomas Brooks Prime Video Jalen Thomas Brooks, known from The Pitt and cast as John Tucker, keeps his romantic life private. He hasn’t publicly introduced a partner, so his status is officially unknown.

Prime Video So as far as the Off-Campus cast dating, that makes one confirmed co-star couple (Abdalla and Heuston), two long-term relationships outside the cast (Cameli and Kalyn), one actor dating another actor (Cipriano), and two stars who are keeping things to themselves (Bright and Brooks). With Season 2 coming, the off-screen storylines may keep fans as busy as the on-screen ones.

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