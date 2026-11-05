Off-Campus season 2 is finally on the way, and we have the official release date! Season 1 basically broke the internet when it dropped in May of 2026, making it the perfect pre-summer binge watch. And it looks like season 2 will follow a similar approach because the new episodes are dropping this spring! Feel free to rewatch our cast interviews before the new season premieres ;).

Here's everything you need to know about Off-Campus season 2 on Prime Video.

What is the Off Campus season 2 release date? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Off Campus (@offcampusonprime) Off-Campus season 2 will premiere on April 28, 2027. The announcement video includes Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn hanging out in Dean's office. We get a glimpse at their outfits (which y'all know is always my favorite detail about a TV show), with Dean in a blue pullover and Allie in a blue zip-up. All eight episodes dropped at once last season, so we can expect the same for season 2.

Is season 2 of Off Campus about Allie and Dean? Prime Video Yes Off-Campus season 2 will revolve around Dean (Stephen Kalyn), who's totally not expecting his hookup with Allie (Mike Abdalla) to turn into real feelings. Based on the behind-the-scenes leaks, it looks like we could be seeing some of her family drama, and also dealing with one of the saddest scenes in the whole series (major spoiler...).

Who's in the Off-Campus cast? Prime Video Off-Campus stars Mika Abdalla, Stephen Kalyn, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, India Fowler, Julia Sarah-Stone, Khobe Clarke, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Philipa Soo, Charlie Evans, and Shay Rudolph.

Why does Dean not like Hunter Davenport? Prime Video Instead of being friends like the are in the books, Hunter and Dean are major rivals in the Off-Campus show. They disagree about their approach to hockey, and after learning to Hunter is joining the Briar U team, things culminate when Dean learns Hunter and Allie hooked up...

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