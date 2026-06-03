We finally have confirmation that India Fowler will be joining Antonio Cipriano's John Logan as Grace in Off-Campus season 2 (even though season 2 will focus on Allie & Dean...I think we'll get the perfect Grace & Logan setup). But there's another star who has her eye on a role in future seasons: Chandler Kinney from the Zombies franchise!

"I would be so game [to join the show]," Chandler told Us Weekly. "Oh, my goodness, are you kidding? That would be such a joy."

Here's what Chandler Kinney said about wanting to join Off-Campus when it returns to Prime Video.

Chandler Kinney would love to star opposite Jalen Thomas Brooks as Sabrina. The actress recently starred alongside Cipriano in HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars spinoff, and she'd love to reunite with her past costar. “I know the whole cast is so fun and I’ve heard so many stories about just the blast that they’re having over there. I would love to join in on that. Let’s put it out into the ether.” Now, Chandler doesn't want to just play anyone. She'd love to join the cast specifically as Sabrina, who ends up having quite the romantic arc with John Tucker (which we can expect to see in season 4). “Let the people start talking about it. Jalen [Thomas Brooks] is awesome and he’s such a sweetheart," she adds. "I’ve known him for a while now, and he’s such a talent, too. People really loved his work on The Pitt, and now seeing him in Off Campus, they just get to love him even more.”

But first, we'll see her in the 'Legally Blonde' prequel series 'Elle'! Prime Video But before we see Chandler Kinney potentially join the ranks of Briar U alumni, we'll definitely see her alongside Lexi Minetree in the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, which tells the story of the iconic blonde in high school. “This series was made with so much love. This also comes from the mind of Reese Witherspoon. If that’s not a stamp of approval, I don’t know what is,” Chandler added in the interview. “She is so deeply involved in the creation of this show and she is either with us or her presence is felt from afar. But she’s been a part of this whole process from top to bottom. She is so protective over the character because this Legally Blonde world has stood the test of time.” “With this medium of TV, you’re able to kind of dive deeper into all of these characters and into the world," she says. "It’s just an awesome opportunity to celebrate the Legally Blonde universe and expand. It’s always a fun opportunity to dive deeper into the world.” Chandler has also been binge watching Off-Campus with Lexi, so it sounds like the experience has been a TV lover's dream.

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