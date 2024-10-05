6 Iconic ’90s Makeup Trends That Are Back (And Better Than Ever)
One of the perks of being born in 1991 is getting to witness all of the gorgeous '90smakeup looks emerge and become popular again decades later. In my humblest opinion, some of them never went out of style because they're timeless and have a natural appeal that people keep gravitating towards. Don't believe me? Think about some of the makeup looks you've seen in Euphoria. They're so '90s-coded!
While it's hard to narrow down our favorites, but we think we've picked the best '90s makeup looks anyone can recreate for years to come. Here's what to try right now!
1. Sultry Makeup Look
If there's one thing Kaia Gerber's mom had on lock, it was the '90s sultry makeup look. Even today, Cindy Crawford continues to show why she was one of the OG '90s supermodels. You rarely saw her without intentionally tousled hair, a glossy and slightly metallic brown lip, and perfectly outlined eyes. Oh, and we can't forget her signature smile that she passed on to her amazing daughter!
Here's How To Get Cindy Crawford's Sultry Makeup Look
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeliner Stick
2. '90s Lip
If there's one thing fans could count on singer Brandy Norwood to do, it was sing and play a convincing coming-of-age teenager on Moesha. But, her style was just as noticeable because she always wore the cutest braids and stunning '90s lip combo that's still popular today. Try as I might, I've yet to part ways with this makeup look because it looks good on everyone.
You'll need a dark lip liner, a nude matte lipstick or gloss to complete this look!
Here's How To Get Brandy's Signature '90s Lip
Mented Cosmetics No. 5 Brown Lip Liner
e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil
A little clear gloss goes a long way! The goal is to create a light sheen instead of lips that look dripped in gloss!
3. Brown Lipstick
There's a ton of iconic '90s makeup looks, but it seems like brown lip liner and lipstick had the girls in a frenzy! They couldn't get enough of it then and we're crazy about it now. Jennifer Anniston, America's sweetheart, was known for wearing a simple look that included brown lipstick that complemented her undertones.
All brown lipsticks aren't created equal, so we're sharing a couple of our favorite options!
3. Cherry Red Lipstick
We can talk about red lipstick all day, especially if it has something to do with Winona Ryder's cherry red version! Ever popular today, it's a bold way to liven up your makeup if you plan to keep the rest of your face simple. Plus, you can wear it year-round if you want!
What we've learned is that blue-red lipsticks tend to be more universal, so we're sharing the ones we think will bring your own cherry red look to life.
Here's How To Get Winona Ryder's Cherry Red Lipstick
Juvia's Place The Reds Cherry Velvety Matte Lipstick
4. Doll Eye Makeup
We have nothing but the utmost respect for Pamela Anderson's decision to go makeup-free after decades of wearing it. Still, we'll always cherish the way her '90s makeup looks rivaled Barbie's. You'd always see Pamela wearing gorgeous eyeshadow that made you want to play in different palettes until you found the perfect combo to match whatever she wore on her eyes.
In honor of her doll eye makeup, here's a few makeup palettes that are guaranteed to give you a range of shades to choose from!
Colourpop Smoke 'N Roses Shadow Palette
5. Sparkly Highlighter
Last but not least, we have to pay homage to the way Halle Berry looked like a perfect sparkly gem in the '90s. Her pixie haircut seemed to accentuate her cheekbones that had the perfect amount of glitter highlighter on it and we're obsessed with going back to the days where makeup literally glowed.
To achieve a similar look, you're going to need the highlighters we've chosen for you!
How To Get Halle Berry's Sparkly Highlighter Look
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (Girl Next Door/Chic Phreak)
Tell us which of these '90s makeup looks you plan to recreate this fall, and shop our Amazon Storefront for more of our beauty favorites!
