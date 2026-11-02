The holidays are quickly approaching and it's the season for more beauty launches than ever. As a beauty editor, my mailbox is inundated with new launches and products to test and I've found a handful of new favorites that are both great for personal use and holiday gifting. Yes, some of these make the perfect stocking stuffers for those beauty lovers in your life.

Ahead, I've created a list of some of the best new beauty launches that you'll want to add to your cart ASAP. Whether you're in the market for a new lip gloss, blush or hair tool, we have you covered.

Scroll for the best beauty launches this month!

Rare Beauty Rare Beauty x BÉIS Lip and Cheek Kit Selena Gomez and Béis collaborated earlier this month on a luggage and makeup collaboration that was one for the books. On the makeup side, the collabration features two full-size set-exclusives with the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Limitless (raspberry) and Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss in Limitless (raspberry with silver and pink shimmer). To accompany the collection on the travel side, there was a collection of checked bags, pouches, and carry-ons in the raspberry hue that sold out almost instantly. The makeup is still available on Rare Beauty's website if you're looking for a new blush or lip gloss for those everyday occasions.

Valentino Valentino Beauty Donna Born in Roma There's no such thing as too much perfume. Valentino Beauty has a new fragrance that was inspired by the city of Rome. It has notes of jasmine, bourbon vanilla and wood for a scent that just awakens the senses. For those who love a spritz on the wrist or neck, this perfume will give you a scent that will have people asking "What are you wearing?"

Refy REFY Shimmer Duo Set Shimmer is a makeup necessity whether for the cheeks or lips. This duo set comes with a shimmery blush and lip gloss for looks that need some extra sparkle. Fans of creamy blush will love this one that effortlessly blends into the skin and gives a natural rouge look in seconds. As for the lip gloss, just one swipe adds instant shimmer and hydration that you can take on the go.

Sephora BondiBoost Infrared 2-in-1 Blowout Brush There's nothing a solid blowout brush can't fix whether you're in the middle of a hair emergency or need an early morning blow out. This is a blowout brush and thermal styler tool in one. It has three airflow speeds and the styler mode uses a heated barrel on dry hair only to shape and smooth between three heat settings: 350°F, 400°F and 450°F. It's the perfect tool for those who like to multitask while they are getting ready in the morning.

Milk Makeup Milk Makeup Mix + Mingle Set Looking for a holiday gift for that beauty obsessed person in your life? This Mix + Mingle set is the way to go as it comes with six water jelly tints designed to give a rosy hue to the lips and cheeks. It's super easy to apply and glides over both the lips and cheeks in seconds and it blends out effortlessly to leave you with a natural finish. Oh, and if you want a shimmery and shiny sheen on your cheeks, you can use the 'Bubbly' shade for a natural looking highlight.

Jouer Jouer Brightening Under-Eye Corrector Treat your undereyes and dark spots to some concealer that works wonders by neutralizing discoloration and brightning the area. Its creamy formula blends into the skin and comes in two shades that are compatible for both fair to medium skin tones and tan to deep complexions. A little bit goes a long way with this product as all you need is one to two dots to give the desired coverage.

Ulta Beauty Iota Chiquita Banana Lip Treatment This fun collaboration between iota and Chiquita is actually the banana brand's first beauty product – can you believe that?! It's made with real Chiquita bananas and contains vitamins, antioxidants and pro-collagen peptides to nourish that delicate lip skin. It smells so delicious you'll be tempted to eat it too — don't but you can sniff it as much as you want.

Olive & June Olive & June Dip Powder System Olive & June has some of the best nail polish on the market and they've expanded their line to include a dip powder system. The five step system is easy to do at home and leaves you with manicures and pedicures that can last up to three weeks. It comes with a cuticle remover, top coat, base coat, activator, color powder, base powder, cuticle pusher, cuticle serum, brush, nail file, clean up tool, acetone remover pot, nail clippers, place mat and and an extra polish brush. Oh, and no lamp is needed either. All of this for $75 — you can't beat it.

MAC MAC Frost Lipstick MAC has some of the best lipsticks on the market and this frost semi-gloss lipstick offers medium buildable coverage whether you want a more sheer or opaque finish. The best part? This collection will leave your lips with a frosty sheen that you'll love whether celebrating the holidays or going out to dinner. It's available in 10 shades from beige to plum and is small enough to take on the go.

Huda Beauty Huda Beauty’s Bronze Filter Palette Bronzer can help give your look a much needed upgrade by adding dimension and warmth.This palette features four shades to define, warm and highlight the skin whether it's the cheekbones, nose, forehead or jaw line. It's small enough to take on the go when you need a touch up and it is a great stocking stuffer too.

Follow us on Pinterest for more beauty recs!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.