8 Amazing 2026 Sephora Savings Event Picks Actually Worth Shopping

The 2026 Sephora Savings Event is finally here. If anyone understands needing to keep to a tight budget, it's me. I'm currently living in NYC, so if there is a way for me to save a few dollars, I will always take it. You know what they say: a penny saved is a penny earned! That's definitely hard when walking into a Sephora feels like entering Disney World, but that's exactly why the Sephora Savings Event is literally so good; you can get all your tried and true classics for a fraction of the cost.

The sale begins now for Rouge members and lasts right up through November. Here's the breakdown:

Rouge: 20% off + early access (10/30–11/9)

20% off + early access (10/30–11/9) VIB: 15% off (11/3–11/9)

15% off (11/3–11/9) Insider: 10% off (11/3–11/19)

Here are 8 items from the Sephora Savings Event that are actually worth spending money on.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Sephora Listen, if you know me, you know I love Rare Beauty. I've had a few of their blushes for literal years at this point, and I'm not running out anytime soon. This is definitely an item that will give you a bang for your buck.

HUDA BEAUTY Easy Bake Blurring Loose Baking & Setting Powder Sephora I follow more than a few beauty creators, and the Huda Beauty setting powder is a favorite. The loose powder is Non-Comedogenic (meaning it won't clog your pores. Thank you!) but it still absorbs excess oil thanks to the rice starch powder.

Tower 28 Beauty Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer with 18-HR Wear Sephora Another product everyone can't get enough of? This Tower 28 concealer. It has medium coverage but still looks natural. Considering it's the Sephora Savings Event, grab a few if you feel so inclined ;).

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Sephora The last thing I do before I go to bed is put on a lip mask. It feels so luxurious and like I'm at a spa every night! This Laneige pick is one of the most popular options, and they have a ton of different flavors from berry to gingerbread. My fave? The Vanilla (even though I'm dying to try the Peach Iced Tea).

rhode Glazing Milk Hydrating Ceramide Facial Essence Sephora This Glazing Milk might just be Hailey Bieber's best creation ever. It will leave your skin hydrated and glowy thanks to the minerals and ceramides. It sounds like the perfect addition to your beauty bag as winter approaches.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil Sephora Your skin needs plenty of love, but you can't forget your hair! Gisou is known for their incredible hair oil that will hydrate, boost shine, and smooth frizz thanks to the honey included.

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray Sephora Setting spray is one way to keep your makeup looking fresh all night long, and this Patrick Starrr option continually comes up on my social media. You can grab a regular size for everyday and a mini for all your holiday travel!

Summer Fridays The Lip Butter Balm Minis Sephora I'm a sucker for a set — especially since it gives you the opportunity to try multiple products. With the holidays approaching and the Sephora Savings Event, this Lip Butter Balm set feels like a great choice for your cart.

Follow @britandco on socials for even more beauty recommendations!