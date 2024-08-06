This Skincare Mistake Is Why Your Products Aren’t Working, According To A Master Esthetician
After years of using skincare products, it turns out I wasn't actually using them in the right order during my routine. This left the ingredients to counteract each other and essentially become ineffective. I don't know about you, but I spend a lot of money on skincare, and I'd like to make sure I'm using it to its full potential!
Apparently, a lot of people make this common mistake in their skincare routines, though. I reached out to experts Mina Sheikhha, Skin Care Expert and Global Brand Director of Blithe, and New York State Licensed Master Esthetician Rachel Lozina, to better understand what skincare ingredients we should use and when we should use them in our routines. Keep reading to hear all their thoughts, plus some of our favorite products to use in the process!
What's the best order for your skincare routine?
Summer Fridays
Dionne Phillips, celebrity esthetician, put it like this: Apply your skincare from thin to thick. Start with the lightest products (likes serums or toners) and work your way up to the thick products (heavy moisturizer or oils). This will allow each individual product to penetrate the skin barrier and work its way into the skin.
Then, while the order never changes, you do want to make sure you cater the products to your individual skin type. New York State Licensed Master Esthetician, Rachel Lozina, let me know that skin is the only organ you treat from the inside out and the outside in. And everyone’s skin is different, so there can’t be — and shouldn’t be — a one size fits all skincare routine for everyone! For example, if you have dry skin, then you want a thicker serum and moisturizer with ingredients that are hydrating like hyaluronic acid. If you have acne-prone skin then you want light products with harsher ingredients like lactic acid to help get rid of any breakouts. So, your order won't change, but you do want to cater the individual products in those steps!
Step 1: Cleanse + Toner
Amazon
Starting with a cleanser, because we need a fresh face free of any grime or dirt before we apply our skincare products. You want to always make sure you're starting off with a double cleanse; an oil-based then a water-based. This will effectively remove all dirt from the day off your face, and allow the following products to work their magic like we want them to!
This Palmer's Oil Cleanser is dermatologist approved, and great to give us that clean, smooth base for our products to go on! It's also only $9 at the moment, so definitely grab this one immediately!
Amazon
Then, following this double cleanse, you want to go in with a light toner that will strip the skin of oil, and give a good base for the products to absorb. Mina Sheikhha, Skin Care Expert and Global Brand Director of Blithe, told me that learning how to incorporate toners when you build a skincare routine is seriously important for all skin types. Toners help to balance the skin’s pH levels and prepare it for the next steps in your routine. They also remove any remaining impurities after cleansing, which is key for a good AM/PM skin routine!
This Cerave Toner is also really great, because it's under $10 and is perfect for hydrating the skin!
Step 2: Serums
Amazon
After using your toner, you want to follow up with a light serum. This is where you can really target specific skin issues. Ask yourself the question, "What does my skin need today?" because it can (and will) change constantly. Some days you might need hydration, others you may need help with a breakout, it will be always be changing. One product that I use consistently since my skin is so dry, is this Good Molecules Hyaluronic Acid Serum. It's incredibly light, easily absorbed, and extremely affordable at only $5. It's great to regulate your skin texture and oil levels, as well as give it some much-needed hydration in this summer heat.
Step 3: Moisturizer
Tatcha
A good moisturizer is a crucial step to any skincare routine! Sheikhha says that not only will moisturizing hydrate our skin, but it also ensures that our previous products really get absorbed into the skin barrier and get to work. This makes sure you're getting the most out of all those beneficial ingredients so your skin can stay healthy and supple.
I just adore this Dewy Skin Cream from Tatcha as a daily moisturizer. It totally makes my skin look like glass, whenever I use it. The texture is so thick and creamy, that you won't be able to stop re-stocking it — definitely one of my all-time faves!
Step 4: Oils
Summer Fridays
I used to think oils go on first, but one of the last steps to any good skincare routine is always oil! Oils have so many benefits: boosting hydration, strengthening the skin barrier, locking in the previous products, adding radiance to the skin — the list goes on! Oils truly can do wonders for in my experience! Anytime I use oils at night, I wake up and immediately notice how soft and supple my skin feels.
This Summer Fridays Oil is heavenly...and that's literally in the name! It has fatty acids and a blend of 16 non-comedogenic oils so you can apply at night, and wake up with facial-like skin! It's a 10/10 must for me to top off my skincare routine.
Step 5: SPF
Amazon
The final and most important step is a good sunscreen. If you want to really invest in your skin, and take care of it for the long haul then you need to have a good — and strong — SPF. This is great for protecting your skin from the harsh summer UV rays, as well as preventing wrinkles! As someone who's prone to skin cancer, this step is my bestie!
This Summer Fridays SPFis one of my favorites, because:
- It goes super well under makeup, you can't even tell it's there.
- It doesn't cause any white-cast on your face.
- Because it's so creamy, you can re-apply throughout the day for seamless blendability.
