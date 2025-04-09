Sometimes change starts with us.
Every Oprah Winfrey Book Club Pick In 2025 (So Far)
Oprah Winfrey's book club is known for having exquisite reading picks, and the book she's chosen so far in 2025 are no different. We've all been grappling with loss and despair in some format, and the media mogul's aware of that. While it's not a total fix, Oprah's choice to include a self-improvementand fiction on her list can help us get more in tune with ourselves during times like this.
P.S. Oprah's book club doesn't follow a monthly timeline, making her picks feel even more intentional!
Scroll to see all of Oprah Winfrey's 2025 book club picks!
Amazon
The Tell by Amy Griffin
Amazon
A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose by Eckhart Tolle
Eckhart Tolle is expounding on his teachings in The Power of Now to help us finally stop making "ego-based" decisions. He feels it's time for us to live a life that's not governed by flighty definitions of happiness while also sharing ways we don't have to experience as much as mental or emotional pain.
In a world that feels more divided than ever over every little thing, we think it's a great read for those who are anxious to see a change. As this book proves, the work starts within ourselves.
