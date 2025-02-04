We can't stop reading them!
Every Jenna Bush Hager Book Club Pick For 2025 (So Far)
Who knew we'd fall deeper in love with reading while covering Jenna Bush Hager's book club last year? With her help, we learned to look beyond our love for rom-com tropes and embraced tales about forgiveness, finding one's identity, and looking in the past to see what shapes families.
So far, her 2025 picks feel timely as we make sense of an ever evolving world where everyone's thoughts about love are so different. At their core, these titles are powerful pieces of art that will make readers stop to consider how they want to remember their lives.
Learn more about Jenna Bush Hager's 2025 book club picks
February 2025
Amazon
This Is a Love Storyby Jessica Soffer
January 2025
Amazon
The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus by Emma Knight
Penn should be excited about advancing her education at the University of Edinburgh, but she can't stop thinking about the secret her parents have been keeping from her. For some reason, she believes she'll uncover it while she's in Scotland because Lord Lennox — her father's friend — is in the area.
Her hunger for the truth leads her to Lord Lennox's estate where she she starts mingling with his family and even discovers love in this moving novel.
Jenna Bush Hager thinks readers will love The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus because "it's a rich novel" with themes of "friendship and motherhood" (via Instagram). It's so good, she's sure "it will sweep you off your feet (via Instagram).
We hope you enjoy reading about Penn's journey in The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus
