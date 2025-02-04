Every Jenna Bush Hager Book Club Pick For 2025 (So Far)

Who knew we'd fall deeper in love with reading while covering Jenna Bush Hager's book club last year? With her help, we learned to look beyond our love for rom-com tropes and embraced tales about forgiveness, finding one's identity, and looking in the past to see what shapes families.

So far, her 2025 picks feel timely as we make sense of an ever evolving world where everyone's thoughts about love are so different. At their core, these titles are powerful pieces of art that will make readers stop to consider how they want to remember their lives.

Learn more about Jenna Bush Hager's 2025 book club picks

February 2025 Amazon

This Is a Love Storyby Jessica Soffer Central Park has been a place of solace for lovers Abe and Jane since the beginning of their journey together. They've been in each other's lives for five decades and have experienced the rollercoaster of life's changes. From young parents to career-minded individuals, they've been through it all. But their story is coming to a close because Jane's life is slowly slipping away and Abe is doing his best to remember every moment of their lives. From watching a young student search for something that makes sense to her to dealing with their son's complicated feelings about Jane, This Is a Love Story is truly for the lovers who knows there's magic in the little moments we take for granted. Jenna Bush Hager says, "THIS IS A LOVE STORY is a powerful, unforgettable tribute to love, marriage, and the enduring strength of art," (via Instagram). Jenna Bush Hager says, "THIS IS A LOVE STORY is a powerful, unforgettable tribute to love, marriage, and the enduring strength of art," (via).

January 2025 Amazon The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus by Emma Knight Penn should be excited about advancing her education at the University of Edinburgh, but she can't stop thinking about the secret her parents have been keeping from her. For some reason, she believes she'll uncover it while she's in Scotland because Lord Lennox — her father's friend — is in the area. Her hunger for the truth leads her to Lord Lennox's estate where she she starts mingling with his family and even discovers love in this moving novel. Jenna Bush Hager thinks readers will love The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus because "it's a rich novel" with themes of "friendship and motherhood" (via Instagram). It's so good, she's sure "it will sweep you off your feet (via Instagram).



We hope you enjoy reading about Penn's journey in The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus and encourage you to check out Reese Witherspoon's January book club pick next!

