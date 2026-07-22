Horror Lovers: Jessica Chastain's New 'Other Mommy' Trailer is Freaking Terrifying

If you love Jessica Chastain, be warned: her new movie Other Mommy is NOT for the faint of heart. The Other Mommy trailer played before The Odyssey, and the jump scares have garnered a lot of conversations around whether horror movie trailers should play before non-horror movies...it's that scary.

But I've included Jessica Chastain's Other Mommy trailer below in case you're feeling brave. Best of luck, comrades in arms. 🫡

Watch the 'Other Mommy' trailer...if you dare. Other Mommy has a pretty simple plot: a young girl named Bela forms a connection with a mysterious entity that's living in her home, and that looks just like her mom (Jessica Chastain). In fact, they look so much alike that no one can actually tell the two apart. Honestly I think the scariest movies often have the simplest plots, because grounding the movie in reality can make it even more terrifying. That's where the real fear comes in because one minute you think you're looking at a loving mother, and the next: BOOM. Monster. The movie is based on Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman, which you can pre-order on Amazon before the movie comes out.

And Jessica Chastain's 'Other Mommy' cast includes a 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' favorite. Jessica Chastain is just one amazing actor in the new movie. The film also stars Sean Kaufman, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, and Karen Allen. Jay Duplass stars as Bela's dad Daddo, and Bela is played by Arabella Olivia Clark.

How are you feeling about this new horror movie Other Mommy? Because I'm simply terrified out of my wits. I love Jessica Chastain but this is so scary J!!! Let us know your thoughts on Facebook.

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