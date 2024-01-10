Anne Hathaway And Jessica Chastain Unleash Maternal Mayhem In Intense New Thriller "Mothers' Instinct"
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Mothers are generally placed in two categories — good or bad — but Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are set to show the complicated nature of motherhoodin their new thriller, Mothers' Instinct. Both are known for commanding the screen in their respective projects, and it's immediately apparent that their chemistry is off the charts in the trailer — and our editorial team can't get enough!
Since we don't want to keep you waiting, dive into the juicy details about Mothers' Instinct!
What's the plot of "Mothers' Instinct?"
Image via Studiocanal UK/YouTube
Mothers' Instinct is about two best friends and neighbors whose motherly instincts are put to the test when tragedy affects one of them. Set in the 1960s, Alice (Jessica Chastain) and Céline (Anne Hathaway) are shown living in a gorgeous neighborhood where everything feels perfect. Their lives are almost parallel except it seems Céline seems more sure of her role as mother compared to Alice. But, that changes when Céline's son falls of the balcony of their home and she begins to grapple with grief.
Due to Alice's own assumed issues, her concern over her friend's increasingly bizarre behavior is written off as delusions and she's left to wonder if her motherly instincts are unstable. What happens over the course of the film shows that these two best friends are forever changed by tragedy and grief.
Who's in the cast of "Mothers' Instinct"?
Aside from Chastain and Hathaway, other cast members include:
- Josh Charles as Céline's husband
- Baylen D. Bielitz as Céline's son
- Anders Danielsen Lie as Alice's husband
- Eamon Patrick O'Connell as Alice's son
Who are the producers of "Mothers' Instinct?"
Deadline also reported that in addition to Kelly Carmichael — Freckle Films' President of Production and Development — Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are the producers of this gripping film. Jessica Chastain founded Freckle Films in 2016 "...to create opportunity for women in the industry and celebrate artists that we don’t get to hear from."
Is "Mothers' Instinct" based on a novel?
It is! Deadlineshared that Director Benoît Delhomme drew inspiration from Barbara Abel's Mothers' Instinct: A Novel of Suspense.
What have Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain said about "Mothers' Instinct"?
Image via Studiocanal UK/YouTube
Anne Hathaway previously told Vogue Hong Kong that she was terrified of her role as Céline in Mothers' Instinct. She said, "That was the hardest role...It touched on my worst fear and I almost backed out of the film because I didn't know if I could go there as an actress."
In an interview with Indie Wire last year, Jessica Chastain said, "...this idea of these two actresses coming together and playing this…the tension I think is very interesting. Thank god Annie and I love each other..."
When will "Mothers' Instinct" come out?
A premiere date hasn't been announced, but we'll update you as soon as we know!
What has Anne Hathaway starred in recently?
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway appears in Eileen as Rebecca St. John and is seen seducing Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) in a unique, yet twisted way. Of her character, Anne told USA Today, "She's trying to (beguile) people so that she can do whatever it is that she wants to do, while they're so busy and distracted looking at the bright, shiny thing.”
What other projects has Jessica Chastain been working on?
Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain recently starred in Memory alongside co-star Peter Sarsgaard as a single mom who's trying to heal her unhealthy attachment to alcohol. The film shows how dementia can affect not only the person who has it, but those they interact with.
It's apparent that Anne and Jessica's recent projects are intentional, and that's something that makes us smile. While we wait for Mothers' Instinct to hit theaters, enjoy the intense trailer:
Watch The Trailer For "Mothers' Instinct" Here!
There's something unsettling about Céline's smile after the tragedy involving her son. Although smiles are generally viewed as friendly, there's something dark behind her eyes and Alice seems to know.
Looking for more entertainment news? Sign up for our weekly newsletter so you never miss a thing!
Lead image via IMDB
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.