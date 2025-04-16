Scream Queen Alert? Jessica Chastain To Star In 'Incidents Around The House' Adaptation!

Hot on the heels of Netflix's new highly-anticipated series Carrie Soto Is Back comes word of another book-to-film adaptation! This time we'll see Jessica Chastain take the #1 spot in a horror movie that's inspired by author Josh Malerman's Incidents Around The House.

Released last summer, it's haunting tale surrounds a family's growing discomfort in their own home. One movie that feels eerily similar is 2009's animated Coraline, but we know Malerman's plot is more terrifying than that.

Find out everything we know about the new horror film that's based on Incidents Around The House!

What is Incidents Around The House about? Amazon Any book that has author Grady Hendrix's (How to Sell a Haunted House) stamp of approval indicates readers are in for a bone-chilling ride. At the center of Incidents Around The House is young Bela and her growing realization there's something wrong with the house she lives in. Despite the love she believes to exist between her, her parents, and Grandma Ruth, someone or something called 'Other Mommy' has been frequently visiting her. Wanting to exist inside the girl's young heart, 'Other Mommy' consistently pressures Bela to respond to a pertinent question. But each time Bela evades her, the figure grows increasingly agitated and begins causing things to go terribly wrong in the home. Soon, Bela begins noticing other things that don't seem like they're merely the handiwork of 'Other Mommy' and it leaves her having to piece together the truth of the family she's always at through an innocent child's eyes.

Who's a part of the cast for Incidents Around The House? Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Sources revealed Jessica Chastain has been cast in the lead role in Rob Savage's horror film (via Deadline), but we'll have to wait to see who else is a part of the cast!

Who's producing the horror film based on Incidents Around The House? The outlet also reported that James Wan of Atomic Monster (Aquaman and Malignant) is producing the film while Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher, Rob Savage, Josh Malerman, and Ryan Lewis will be executive producers.

Who's the screenwriter for the film? Succession fans will be thrilled to know writer Nathan Elston is bringing his legendary vision to the Incidents Around the House film (via Deadline). He's no stranger to contributing to charged family dynamics, so it'll be fascinating to see how the script pans out!

Is a premiere date set for the Incidents Around The House film? It pains us to say this, but we'll have to wait a little longer to share a premiere date. It's not clear if production has started yet, so it's likely the team behind the Incidents Around the House movie wants to wait until they have a concrete timeline in mind before sharing anything else.

