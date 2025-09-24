Jessica Chastain Just Broke Her Silence On Apple TV Postponing 'The Savant' Crime Thriller

The best summer shows feature anything that makes you feel like you're on vacation. Beaches, families, and lots and lots of love. But when the sunshine and summer heat give way to chilly autumn evenings, I like to swap all my escapist romances for a dose of thrills. And Jessica Chastain's new Apple TV show The Savant, was my most-anticipated fall series. And then it got postponed.

Where can I stream The Savant?

The Savant was originally scheduled to premiere on Apple TV September 26, 2025. But after Charlie Kirk's death on September 10, Apple decided to postpone the series.

Jessica Chastain took to social media to express her feelings about the decision, saying, "I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant."

"In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country," she continues. "These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted. I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is."

She goes on to highlight the very people her show centers: "The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now," she says, "I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when The Savant is released."