Pantone's Color of the Year 2026 (or lack thereof) is surprising everyone. “Cloud Dancer” is the lightest color ever chosen by the color forecaster and all-around color champion. “Similar to a blank canvas, Cloud Dancer signifies our desire for a fresh start. Peeling away layers of outmoded thinking, we open the door to new approaches," says Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. She notes that the breezy white hue is meant to open up space for creativity, encouraging imaginations to flow freely so bold ideas can take shape.

Shop home decor in the "Cloud Dancer" hue!

Pantone Color Institute This is your cue to embrace winter whites (and spring, summer, and fall) in 2026 — and turn your home into a clean, beautiful slate.

West Elm West Elm Pure White Matte Ceramic Vases No need to start from scratch — a simple vase filled with winter blooms is all it takes to refresh your space.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Le Marais Tissue Box Bathroom whites are a clean aesthetic with a Parisian twist.

Pottery Barn Monique Lhuillier Avryll Faux Fur Throw Cozy up with a faux fur throw as the season’s first snowfall brings its own “Cloud Dancer” to the streets.

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Marlo Marble Table Lamp Literally light up your space with this elegant marble lamp.

CB2 CB2 Berrini Handwoven Warm White King Bed Blanket Warm whites for winter? Always a yes — they instantly turn any space into a cozy haven.

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn York Slope Arm Deep Seat Slipcovered Sofa Classic silhouettes are trending for 2026. This white slipcovered sofa is so Nancy Meyers — and we’re here for it.

If Only If Nightwear If Only If Frankie Nightdress An embroidered nightdress romanticizes bedtime. Add a cozy wool sweater and socks to keep it warm yet stylish.

CB2 CB2 Organic Cotton Velvet Window Curtain Panel Velvet curtains in white flip the script on those breezy linen panels you loved all summer. So elegant!

Mustard Mustard The Collector This glass locker will keep your glassware and other home treasures on display and protected.

