Love It Or Hate It, The "Peach Fuzz" Pantone Color Of The Year Deserves A Second Look
When Pantone announced the Color of the Year for 2024, I immediately felt Golden Girl vibes. Peach Fuzz seemed like the epitome of '80s Florida retirement home. And while I appreciate the throwback, the kitschy color could use an upgrade. But PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz isn't quite the peach hue our parents and grandparents loved. It's warm in a good way, subtle and serene and a reminder to "nurture ourselves and others," according to Pantone. This is not a bad thing heading into 2024. It's like an elevated neutral with a hint of warmth. Paired with crisp whites and warm browns and seems totally right for our decade.
"In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance," said Beatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. "A shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless."
After a day to soak in the Peach Fuzz buzz, I decided it's a home decor trend feels modern and traditional, young and timeless, feminine and peaceful, all at the same time. We reached out to some of favorite designers for their take on Peach Fuzz and here's how to incorporate the warm hue in your home.
Design: Megan Molten | Photo: Margaret Wright
Peach bathrooms look so elegant when paired with touches of gold and clean whites. Charleston-based designer Megan Molten embraced the hue long before it became Pantone COTY in the dreamiest way.
Design: Megan Molten | Photo: Margaret Wright
"What a breath of fresh air this color is! Perfect for starting the new year with a bright and airy start," says Molten. "I could see this incorporated into some beautiful wallpaper -- it would keep the walls light and happy with just a little punch of peachy pink."
Design: Megan Molten | Photo: Margaret Wright
The soothing colors looks amazing in a bedroom paired against a warm rattan dresser.
Design: Megan Molten | Photo: Margaret Wright
"It also would be gorgeous in outdoor spaces for spring mixed with greens and soft blues. It reminds me of the interior of a seashell so I think it will lend itself nicely to some of our coastal interiors here in the Lowcountry," adds Molten.
Design: Miretta Interiors | Photo: Dustin Peck
Wallpaper, bedding, pillows -- there are so many ways to incorporate the warm hue without overwhelming or veering into kitschy territory.
Design: Barry Goralnick | Photo: Hector Sanchez
Granted this is a more traditional take, we can't help but feel Priscilla vibes in this Barry Goralnick-designed bedroom and we are here for it.
Design: Rachel Cannon | Photo: Jessie Preza
A bit more modern but cozy at the same time, Peach Fuzz is a refreshing detour from the cool blues we've been seeing all over bedroom and living rooms.
Main photo: Design: Megan Molten | Photo: Margaret Wright
