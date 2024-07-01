Paul Mescal Is Hotter Than Ever In The First Official Look At 'Gladiator 2'
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
We're just a little over four months away from the premiere of Gladiator 2and the anticipation is real. It's no secret that we've been imagining what Paul Mescal will look like while he's in battle, but we were admittedly unprepared for the first look at him as Lucius. Just typing the name makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside. Maybe even spicy.
But Vanity Fairtruly gave us a treat because they shared even more BTS looks at the Gladiator 2 cast. By the looks of it, this movie is going be the pre-Thanksgiving treat we talk about over dinner.
We just have one question: Is it too late to apply to be extras in Gladiator 2? Based on Paul Mescal's muscles, it appears his character Lucius has been training for the exact moment he'll enter the area to fight his opponents.
Just look at his stance in the first image. That is the stance of a confident man who's strategically planning how to take down whoever dares to approach him with malicious intent in their eyes.
Aside from that, we're excited to see Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington, and Joseph Quinn lose themselves in their characters. Speaking of Joseph Quinn, we almost didn't recognize him as Emperor Geta!
Lucius definitely looks like he knows how to skillfully wield a sword — and do serious damage to his opponents. Also, there's something in his eyes that signals he is not there to lose.
No one ever said being a gladiator would be easy, but a part of us wishes we could be the extras that wipe the blood and sweat from Lucius' brow after each battle. Alas, we'll just have to pine for him from afar.
We hope you have as much fun scrolling through Vanity Fair's first look at Gladiator 2 as we are.
P.S. We won't tell anyone if you screenshot a few of these pics...for research.
Lead image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
