Whoa, Paul Mescal Is Already Talking About 'Gladiator 3'
Gladiator 2 isn't even in theaters yet (mark your calendars for November 22!) and star Paul Mescal is already thinking about doing a threequel. Although, after raving about director Ridley Scott, and sharing the screen with Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Joseph Quinn, who could blame him?! So if you're wondering 'Is there going to be a Gladiator 3?' then you've come to the right place.
Keep reading for all the latest Gladiator 3 news — and to see what Paul Mescal and Ridley Scott have said about returning.
Is there going to be a Gladiator 3?
Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures hasn't confirmed whether we're getting a Gladiator 3 quite yet, but director Ridley Scott is definitely on board. "I’ve already got eight pages. I’ve got the beginning of a very good footprint," he says. But he also mentions he'd like to make one huge change from the first two movies. "If there’s a Gladiator 3, I don’t think you’d ever go back into the arena. But I had to go back into the arena…"
And as for whether Paul Mescal would return? Well that's a resounding yes. “If there's going to be a Gladiator III, I hope I'm in it," he told Peopleat the LA premiere of Gladiator 2 on November 18, while adding to Variety that he'd be “massively down” for a third movie.
“I don’t think it will be [24] years — but I have no idea when it will be.”
But Paul's comments on a Gladiator 3 weren't the only reason he made headlines last night! He brought GF Gracie Abrams (who just broke the internet in her own right when she performed with Taylor Swift). And while they didn't make a red carpet appearance together, it seems like Gladiator's official TikTok account just hard launched their relationship.
"THEY HIT THE PENTAGON," one user commented, while another said, "I just fell to my knees." If you can't tell from the drama, fans are going crazy. (It's me, I'm fans).
Is Russell Crowe in the new Gladiator?
No, sadly, Russell Crowe doesn't make an appearance in Gladiator 2 (well, apart from Gladiator flashbacks, that is). And if you're wondering 'Is Maximus alive in Gladiator 2?' you'll just have to watch the first one!
