Saoirse Ronan's New Apple TV Movie 'Blitz' Is For 'Atonement' Fans
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Hot on the heels of making her debut as a married woman on the Emmy's red carpet, Saoirse Ronan is getting ready for a press run for Steve McQueen's new film, Blitz. The film is a historical drama that's set around World War II, following the stories of those outside of the military who were affected by it — and it's surely set to become critically acclaimed.
Prior to this, Steve McQueen has directed films like 12 Years a Slave, Widows, and Small Axe while Saiorse starred in project's like Foe with Paul Mescal. and Greta Gerwig's Little Women. From the look of it, this collaboration leaves viewers in for a cinematic treat. Here's everything we know!
What is 'Blitz' about?
Blitz/Apple TV+
According toThe Hollywood Reporter, Blitz revolves around Rita's (Saoirse Ronan) journey to finding her lost son, George. Only nine-years-old, he was meant to kept safe away from the ongoing "Blitzkrieg" bombings during World War II — but, he decides he wants to do whatever it takes to find his mom and granddad, Gerald. As mother and son look for each other, their journeys become more dangerous by the moment.
Where do the events of 'Blitz' take place?
Blitz/Apple TV+
Blitz alternates between scenes in East London and the English countryside in this moving piece. Coupled with the location and synopsis, this film is sure to prick the hearts of everyone who watches it.
Who's starring in 'Blitz?'
Blitz/Apple TV+
Besides Saoirse Ronan, Elliott Heffernan, songwriter Paul Weller, Alex Jennings (The Queen), Sally Messham (The Hunt for Raoul Moat), Hayley Squires (Hoard), Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw), composer Benjamin Clementine, Erin Kellyman (Top Boy), Leigh Gill (Joker), CJ Beckford (Riches), Kathy Burke (French and Saunders) , Mica Ricketts (Here We Go) , and Joshua McGuire (Anatomy of a Scandal).
Where can I watch 'Blitz?'
Blitz/Apple TV+
Blitz will premiere at the London Film Festival before heading to the theaters on November 1. Anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription can start streaming it November 22, however.
Watch The Official Trailer For 'Blitz'
We can't wait to see Saoirse's fierce, motherly performance in this striking drama!
